UPDATE 3 – The Iranian satellite “Victory” is not reaching orbit

Iran unveiled a new short-range missile called Thunder on Sunday and launched a satellite called Victory that failed to reach orbit.

Developments took place at a time of high tension with the United States, when Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3 and an Iranian missile attack on a US base in Iraq was triggered.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, said the satellite launch had not gone as planned.

“I wanted to make you happy with good news, but sometimes life doesn’t go the way we want it to be. The start wasn’t successful,” he tweeted.

A Defense Department official previously told state television that the Zafar (“Victory”) satellite had launched successfully but had not reached orbit.

“We will make improvements for future product launches,” he said.

US officials fear that long-range ballistic technology that will put satellites into orbit could also fire nuclear warheads. Tehran says it has never driven the development of nuclear weapons.

State television reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps elite, which is responsible for the country’s missile program, has unveiled the new missile called Raad-500, Farsi for Thunder.

Iran’s clerical leaders have declared that Tehran’s missile program is only defensive.

The first image that the satellite was supposed to send to the state media would have been from Soleimani, Azari-Jahromi told state television.

He said it was launched from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan province, an entity controlled by the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Tehran launched the first Iran-made satellite in 2009, another in 2011, and a third in 2012, but at least two satellite launches failed last year.

NEW MISSILE

Iran typically shows its military and space achievements in February on the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the US-backed Shah.

State television said the Raad-500 missile was half the weight of a similar missile, the Fateh-110, but its range was about 200 km higher, and it could be powered by a new generation of engines that could use satellites to orbit.

There was no immediate US comment on the announcements.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the satellite launch had failed and said Israel continues to limit the range of the Iranian military.

“They also fail to transfer arms to Syria and Lebanon because we are working against them all the time (including these days),” he wrote in a tweet.

Washington has re-imposed sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump excluded the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers in 2018.

Under this agreement, Tehran curtailed its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions against Iran.

But Trump said the deal was flawed because it was not permanent, did not deal with Iran’s missile program, and did not relate to what Washington viewed as Iranian interference in regional countries.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.

,