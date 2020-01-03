[Update: 2019 Apple exec compensation, more] Tim Cook is donating $ 2 million in AAPL shares to an undisclosed charity

Loading...

According to a new file from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple CEO Tim Cook donated more than 6,000 AAPL shares to an undisclosed charity last week. Those shares, based on the closing Apple stock price on that day, are valued at nearly $ 2 million.

Apple has also shared its proxy application for 2019 with the SEC, which reveals the remuneration of directors, expenses for private air travel, security, Apple's average salary, the date of the 2020 shareholders' meeting and more.

Update 1/3: Apple has submitted its annual proxy statement to the SEC with detailed executive fees, how much Apple has spent on security and private air travel for CEO Tim Cook, the date for the next shareholders' meeting and how to register, and much more.

For 2019, the annual base salary was Mr. Cook $ 3 million, and the annual base salary for each of our other named executives was $ 1 million. The 2019 salary for Mrs. Brien shows the portions before and after the date on which she was promoted to her current position. Mrs Ahrendts' salary in 2019 reflects the part that was earned up to the date of her departure from Apple. Because 2017 was a fiscal year of 53 weeks, the salary amounts for 2017 reflect an extra week's wage.

With stock rewards and non-stock rewards plans, Cook's total income was just over $ 125 million.

In 2018, Apple spent just over $ 310,000 on security for Cook, while private flights cost $ 294,000. In 2019 that grew to $ 457,083 for security and $ 315,311 for air travel.

As noted by CNBC's Kif Leswing, Apple's average salary increased from $ 55,426 to $ 57,596 last year. You can view the full submission of proxy & # 39; s on the SEC website.

Median Apple salary (including retail) is up to $ 57,596 from $ 55,426 last year.

Tim Cook makes 201 times as much as the average Apple employee, according to the way the proxy processes RSU exchanges.

– kif (@kifleswing) January 3, 2020

Apple also announced that the 2020 shareholders' meeting will take place on February 26 in Steve Jobs Theater. Registration opens on February 4.

We are pleased to welcome shareholders to the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park for the annual meeting of 2020. We have initiated a registration process to receive as many participants as possible. Shareholders must pre-register at proxyvote.com from 8:00 AM Pacific Time on February 4, 2020. Registration will be based on who comes first, first served. Only shareholders from the registration date who have registered in advance and have a valid confirmation of registration will be admitted to the meeting. Please note that due to space limitations and security issues, we cannot offer access to the annual meeting or the Apple campus to shareholders who have not pre-registered.

According to the SEC filling, on 27 December 2019, Cook donated 6,880 AAPL shares to charity. At the time of trading, these shares would have been worth $ 1.99 million. With Apple's year-end rise in the stock market, that same number of shares is now worth $ 2.06 million.

Business leaders are not required to publicly notify the recipient of charity donations, but only need to disclose the act of transfer. So we don't know which charity Cook has donated the $ 2 million to.

Cook has made personal donations to various charities in the past. In 2014 he donated to an LGBT equality campaign. He regularly makes similar AAPL donations to non-disclosed charities. As a company, Apple donates to things like disaster help, PRODUCT (RED) and more.

Cook currently controls 847,969 AAPL shares, with a value of more than $ 254 million. In an interview in 2015, Cook said he plans to give away all his wealth by giving a "systematic approach". At the time, he said that he & # 39; quiet & # 39; donated money, but he did not reveal details.

