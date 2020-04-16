Upcoming Season 2 Release Date Amazon cast, plot, trailer

Homecoming, a cooling and intriguing thriller based on the hit show of the same name, returns to the second series for Amazon.

And although Julia Roberts played the first season, there is a new lead in the second season – Janelle Monáe. Here’s everything you need to know …

When is Amazon Homecoming Season 2?

CONFIRMED: The upcoming season is coming to the Amazon Prime Video screen May 22, 2020

The drama was originally commissioned for two seasons, so it has been in the works since the beginning!

Is there a Homecoming Season 2 trailer?

There is a teaser trailer that you can watch below!

What happens in Homecoming Season 2?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-F1EK-Lcjg

According to Amazon, it’s a “new new mystery” that begins when Janelle Monáe’s character “wakes up in a boat to spend time in the lake, she has no recollection of how she got there – or even who she is. which is behind the traditional welfare company Homecoming Initiative. ”

Stephen James reveals his role as Walter Cruz, who tries to start a new life after the trauma of the war and the Homecoming initiative when he realizes that there is an even more insidious version of the current program – if only he can remember it. “

We also see Hong Chau returning as Audrey Temple – Geist anonymous, who finds herself suddenly pulling herself to the top of the ladder.

Here are all the questions we have before the second series.

Who is a Homecoming Season 2 participant?

After the first season, it was announced that Julia Roberts would not return to her role in her upcoming Homecoming season. The portrayal of Robert’s series manager, case worker Heidi Bergman, marked her first regular part in a TV series – the actress only had a one-year contract to appear on the show, The Hollywood Reporter reports. However, the actress remains on board as the main producer.

Instead, we see Janelle Monáe starring. The American singer-songwriter and actress has previously appeared in films including Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

Joining the second season of casting are two important new characters: Oscar winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy winner Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, the same eccentric military woman.

It is not yet clear whether we will see more of Bobby Cannavale as Heidi’s boss Colin Belfast, Shea Whigham’s Thomas Carrasco with the Department of Defense, Alex Karpovsky as a homemaker with Craig, Sissy Spacek with Heidi’s mother Ellen Bergman, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Walter’s mother Gloria Cruz, Dermot Mulroney boy Anthony or Jeremy Allen White as a veteran Shrier.

What happened in the next season?

Based on a podcast of the same name, the psychological thriller told the story of Heidi Bergman, a privately-armed adviser for the return of war veterans who befriend a charming young soldier, Walter Cruz.

During the series, we discovered that the Homecoming facility didn’t really help the soldiers. It is run by a shady drug agency called Geist, which pumps them with a drug that claims to cure PTSD, but actually erases their memories so the government can’t relocate them.

Heidi, realizing the real evil of the corporation for which she has started, takes herself a drug to destroy the memories of working there. He also increases Walter’s doses so he’s not ready to fight enough, but then he disappears.

Years later, after Thomas Carrasco from the Department of Defense began investigating the case and Heidi regains access to her memories, she only goes to see Walter when she has completely forgotten about her.

What is a Homecoming Podcast?

The first embodiment of Homecoming was scripted as a podcast series by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who adapted it for a small screen with director Sam Esmail.

It had a crucial voice, including Catherine Keener as Heidi Bergman, Oscar Isaac as Walter Cruz and David Schwimmer as Colin Belfast.