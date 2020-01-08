Upcoming Chromebook functions 'electronic privacy screen'

Loading...

This week at CES we saw many exciting new Chromebooks coming onto the market from Samsung, Lenovo and ASUS, but there are many more Chromebooks to be revealed. One of these, code-named Drallion, has a feature that we have not seen before on a Chromebook, an “electronic privacy screen.”

Today, laptops and Chromebooks are the best computers to get work done, thanks to their portability. However, for some people being public becomes a problem when your work is sensitive and must remain private.

This naturally led to a market for accessories for ‘privacy screens’ with which you can put a sticker on your laptop, or the display of the Chromebook that prevents someone from clearly seeing what is on your screen on the left or right. At one point, these protectors were even standard issues for new Google employees, according to a manufacturer.

Recently those privacy protectors have switched from a clumsy sticker to a built-in switchable function, starting with HP’s “Sure View”, for which you can watch a demo below.

Today, people at Chrome Story saw a new Chromium commitment that makes it very clear that this idea of ​​built-in electronic privacy screens will soon be available for Chromebooks.

Some upcoming Chromebooks have an electronic privacy screen [that] can be switched on or off via a hot key.

We dug a little deeper and discovered that there is more going on. In another commit, an engineer outsources a Chromebook with the code name “Drallion” first with an integrated privacy screen. The commit message even outlines the shortcut for how you activate it.

On Drallion is the F12 media key for switching between privacy screen and display.

Other details we can confirm about Drallion is that it will be a laptop or a convertible with touch functionality with a 10th generation Intel “Cannon Lake” processor like the one in the Galaxy Chromebook and ASUS Chromebook Flip C436.

What is not yet clear is which brand we should expect to launch Drallion. Email address data indicates that Drallion is being developed by Compal, a company that designs devices for Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, for example. HP is the only one of those companies that has sent an integrated privacy screen, but other evidence suggests that Drallion is closely related to a recent Dell Latitude Chromebook, codenamed “Sarien.”

