Upcoming Apple podcast extension in original content will include additional content for TV +

Apple gained significant momentum with Apple TV + in the months following the launch of the service, even winning awards. Now, a new report from Bloomberg says the company can use original podcasts to create companion content for Apple TV + shows and movies.

We learned last summer that Apple was considering funding original podcast shows. Today’s Bloomberg report includes more details from anonymous sources close to the subject that Apple discussed about creating some of the original podcasts with a focus on its Apple TV + content.

Apple has even considered making the original podcasts with the producers of some of its shows.

Apple sent out a pitch request last summer asking podcast producers to submit ideas for audio programs related to its shows, one of the people said. The company has since discussed the creation of podcasts with the producers of its original series, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are not final.

Apple currently dominates the podcasting market as the most popular directory and one of the best applications. And if it starts taking advantage of the millions of customers who use the free Apple Podcasts app with featured content that points to content related to Apple TV +, it could make a noticeable difference to the growth of its service.

The plan speaks of Apple’s big bet on entertainment and the media. After decades of manufacturing popular devices like the iPhone and iPad, Apple is investing billions in online services that drive additional sales from existing customers. Services accounted for more than $ 12 billion in last quarter sales for Apple, but the hope is to get a lot more.

