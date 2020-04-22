Up to 300,000 Britons will be offered a trial of coronavirus to help track the spread of the plague – The Scottish Sun

5

Up to 300,000 Britons will be offered a trial of coronavirus to help track the spread of the outbreak.

Officials will contact 20,000 households in the UK to take part in a pioneering year-long study.

20,000 households will be contacted to take part in a year-long study to help track the spread of coronavirus

Participants will be tested for killer bugs every week for a month by trained nurses.

They will then provide monthly strokes for the remainder of the experiment.

In addition to examining Britons for current infections, around 2,000 adults will also provide blood samples to filter antibodies against the disease.

The test will help reveal the true scale and spread of the outbreak – with the first results expected in early May.

Scientists say the trial will help “change our understanding” about infection.

‘OUR UNDERSTANDING TRANSFORMATION’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This survey will help track the extent of current transmission and infection in the UK, while also answering important questions about immunity as we continue to build our understanding of this new virus.

“Together, these results will help us better understand the spread of the virus to date, predict future trajectories and inform future actions that we are taking, including those that are most important in the development of innovative new treatments and treatments.” Volunteers will represent the entire UK population based on age and location.

Participants will provide samples taken from self-managed nose and throat swabs and answer a few brief questions during home visits by trained health workers.

The rubbing test will show whether the participant currently has a virus.

Participants will be tested for four weeks by trained nurses and will then provide monthly strokes for the remainder of the trial.

In total, 25,000 thousand people will take part in the survey trial phase, with plans to extend it to around 300,000 over the next 12 months.

Results will be communicated back to the participants by their doctor.

National Statistics Expert Sir Ian Diamond said: “The National Statistics Office has great experience in carrying out very large household surveys that collect important information from samples that truly represent the entire population.

“In this case we will use that ability to help our fellow health professionals create reliable images of the Covid-19 infection scale and the development of antibodies that will inform the key decisions that lie ahead in this pandemic.”

