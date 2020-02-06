Up to $ 250 discount on Apple Watch Series 5, Mac mini from $ 729

Best deals on Thursday include up to $ 250 off Apple Watch Series 4/5, as well as deals for Mac mini and 2018 MacBook Pros. Here you will find the best offers and more from today’s 9to5Toys lunch break.

Take $ 250 from Apple Watch Series 4/5

Amazon offers various Apple Watch Series 4/5 GPS models from $ 355, delivers a $ 44 discount and marks new Amazon lows. If you are interested in high-end configurations, you can save a lot of money with Amazon Up to $ 250 discount Stainless steel, Milanese Loop and other cellular offerings. Check out the entire sale here.

Save up to $ 200 on various Mac mini models

B & H is to be taken back Up to $ 200 discount Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is in line with the largest cash discount we’ve tracked so far and our previous mention. Many offers have been reduced by around $ 100 and exceed Amazon’s current sales, which at around $ 70 top the entry-level model. You will also find a range of high-end and custom models on offer, with today’s offers exceeding our previous mentions by $ 50 in most cases. Offers at B & H from $ 729,

Save a lot on the MacBook Pro

Today, Woot is offering Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2018 in a certified, refurbished state $ 1,130, Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $ 6 delivery fee will be charged. For comparison, this model was originally sold by Apple directly for $ 1,799 when new and $ 1,489 as a refurb. Upgrade to the 15-inch model $ 1,680This is equivalent to a discount of up to $ 670.

The MacBook Pro 2018 from Apple has a Retina display, a Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on the go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also monitors the best trade-in deals for iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and more every month. Find out about this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide to upgrade your device. Or simply contact our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used equipment for cash and would like to support 9to5Mac! Use code 9to5Mac for a additional $ 15 in all shops.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel to get the latest videos, reviews and more!

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Review: Try This New Kitchen Mash-Up [Video]

Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the Music with Wireless Immersion [Video]

Wacaco Pipamoka Review: Making a Cup of Vacuum Brewed Coffee on the Go [Video]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X-sshGYvG4 [/ embed]

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQeXCbtStfA [/ embed]