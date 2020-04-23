Unverified Sales Save 20% When You Buy Two Kindles or Kindle Paperwhites – BGR

There are plenty of ways to pass the time when sheltering in space due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, but some are definitely more productive than others.

Reading books on a new Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite is a great way to make yourself better and not put yourself or others at risk.

Amazon’s best-selling Kindle ebook readers are currently listed at their full price, but there is a little-known sale that is not an Amazon ad that saves you 20% off when you buy two Kindles.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Go to Amazon’s website now and you’ll find plenty of Amazon devices for sale at deep discounts. There is an amazing hidden sale on Fire TV Stick 4K, the most incredible Fire HD 8 Tablet Deal we have seen right now, and practically every Eco smart speaker that Amazon makes today is discounted. The two devices you don’t see on sale right now are the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite, however, that’s a real shame.

Many people are able to work from home or take classes from home, but there are countless more. And even if you have enough to keep you busy during the day, there is still plenty of time to kill as we take refuge in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus novel.

It’s a wonderful way to pass the time when reading is still productive, and now there’s an advertised sale on Amazon that will save you some money if you and someone else in your family is looking for a new ebook reader. Buy two Kindles, two Kindle Paperwhite ebook readers, or each and you’ll save 20% on your purchase! Those savings add up fast, but this is a limited-time business, and it’s only a few more weeks, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Here are the terms and conditions of Amazon’s sale of limited time:

Offer expires May 9, 2020 at 9:00 am (PT).

Offer applies only to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (see “Amazon.com Sold” or “Sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party vendors or other Amazon entities are “Amazon.com supplied” or “Prime eligible” but are not eligible for this offer.

Purchase the following two devices: Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Kids Edition and receive 20% off your total purchase before taxes and fees. Offer does not apply to Kindle Oasis. If you buy more than two devices, the discount applies to the two lower Kindle devices in your cart.

Offer not available for Amazon Business Accounts.

Offer does not apply to digital content.

Make a good gift when supplies last.

Shipping fees and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional materials.

Items must be purchased in the same order and shipped to the same address at the same speed.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

Offer is non-transferable and cannot be resold.

Offer discounts are proportionately distributed among all promotional items in your order.

If any products or content relating to this offer are returned, your refund will be equal to the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.

If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Unless Amazon Gift Card is a declared benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in the accounts) will not be redeemed for Amazon gift cards.

Most of today’s businesses

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and best deals we find on the web. Prices change without notice and any of the aforementioned coupons may be available in limited supply. The BGR Commission on orders can be obtained through this article, and the retailer may obtain some accounting data for accounting purposes.

. (Tagto translate) BGR transactions