"Unusable" air quality ratings for threat of bushfire smoke, California admits "

Loading...

After interviews with CA, the CCI should be notified of any player suffering from asthma or related respiratory problems so that they can be monitored more closely while the team doctor Australian Richard Saw, who will supervise the two teams, will report any medical problems to the match officials. .

The CCI has guidelines on air quality and pollution: a reading of 300 on the PM2.5 index, which measures small, dangerous particles that can enter the lungs and the blood circulation, is considered to be "dangerous". The AIS considers a reading of 150 as dangerous for high intensity exercise while according to NSW Health, it crosses this line at 200.

However, it has been decided that these air quality indices, which are published on the NSW Health website, will not be a major determinant in the assessment of conditions with CRS, as they are not products only moving average over 24 hours. An hourly visibility score provided by the site for the Randwick area will carry more weight, but it will be at the discretion of match officials to take players off if they see fit.

"When it comes to a 24-hour moving average, that is not very useful," said director of sports science and sports medicine at HQ on Tuesday. , Alex Kountouris.

"Even the hourly measurements are probably not very useful to be honest because they are still an hour late. We want to know what the measurement is right now. But in reality, what we have seen is when It looked bad, it was way above the cut-off score. Basically, we'll see what it looks like and how players travel medically. "

Already this summer, a Big Bash League match in Canberra was abandoned while the fourth day of a Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Queensland at SCG was played in that NSW spinner Stephen O & # 39; Keefe described it as "shocking" and "toxic" thick. smoke, which reached 170 on the air quality index.

Although the scenario is different this week as it is an ICC-controlled match, Kountouris is confident that all officials are on the same wavelength when it comes to to protect players.

"When it's really bad, I think everyone gets it," said Kountouris. "In Canberra, almost everyone knew they had to leave the field for this Big Bash game. There is obviously this gray area where it gets bad, and if it stays that way, just a little fuzzy, this is where you need the numbers or the communication about how players are feeling.

Loading

"I can't speak for Richie Richardson, what he's going to do. It's up to them to suspend, if they don't suspend, whatever they do."

Australian Vice-Captain Travis Head said the decisions to suspend the game were "something we shouldn't worry too much about."

"Player safety is obviously one aspect, but I'm sure the match officials, having seen what happened in Canberra a few weeks ago, I'm sure they will put us in the better position and we won't have to worry about it too much, "said Head.

"It's not a concern for me, it's probably more a concern around this than just a game of cricket, I guess – there are a lot more people who are worse than us. Our thoughts are with them, we're just going to play the game that's best for our health and safety, I guess, and we have all the confidence in the world in all of our match officials. "

New Zealand fast-pitcher Neil Wagner also plans to play in the mist in his stride. "Wherever you go in the world, you have to adapt to the conditions and the things around you, [whatever] how difficult they may seem," said Wagner.

Chris Barrett is a sports editor for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading