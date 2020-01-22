Untitled Goose Game receives LEGO IDEA fan-made set. Vote here and it can come true!

Untitled Goose Game is the newest indie game on the web where players as a goose wreak havoc.

The game has been nominated for numerous awards at The Game Awards 2019, and now it seems like it’s getting its own LEGO set. Thanks to the LEGO IDEAS initiative, fans can create their own ideas for good LEGO sets and users can vote to become real sets!

If you are a fan of the game “Untitled Goose” you will definitely want to have your own LEGO set for the game. It would come with the iconic goose, a small pawn, and the overall design of the game. If you want the LEGO set to unfold, you have to vote for the set!

Here you can find the official tweet from LEGO Ideas:

Check out the official description of LEGO Untitled Goose game below:

The worldwide phenomenon of 2019 is coming to LEGO! Enjoy life as a destructive goose in a small garden. Pay attention to the gardener and his many tools! Props include: jam, apple, sprinkler, goose sign, rose bush, carrot, loose leaves, spoon, shovel, coneflower, hammer, ice box and a key. There would be more than one minifigure, but no other fits this scene. There have been some problems with printing and the post will be updated as soon as they are fixed.

The goal of the game is to be a silly goose. This includes waddling around, diving the watchman’s lunch into the pond, honking for attention, stealing important items, hiding them in the flower bed and much more.

While environmental degradation doesn’t quite reach the madness of Goat Simulator, the humor in the pre-alpha trailer is undeniable. Nothing seems to be absolutely concrete in terms of level structure and progress – except a checklist of tasks that the goose has to perform. Learn more about the Untitled Goose Game here!

Untitled Goose Game is now available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Are you a fan of the epic indie title? Are you going to vote for the LEGO set? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter