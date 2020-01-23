Unresolved New Hampshire case: who killed Walter Page?

Person who stabbed a World War II veteran to death and burnt down his Manchester home in 1995 has never been found – Deceased dead: December 14, 1995 – Case status: unresolved homicide Police officers and Manchester firefighters were dispatched to 123 Walnut Hill Ave. In the afternoon of December 14, 1995, for a building fire. Once the fire was brought under control, the authorities found the body of Walter Page, 76, in the basement / office of the house. revealed that Page had suffered multiple knife wounds. Her death was considered homicide. Page, a respected member of the community and a member of the Masons’ fraternal organization, and his wife Fae had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children say she died three and a half years after the murder of a broken heart. “It’s always going to be there. It’s always going to haunt you, because it really wasn’t fair to them. They were honest people. No one deserves anything like this to happen to them,” Todd, Page’s son . An in-depth investigation spanning several months was conducted, but no arrests were ever made in the case; Page’s family and police have attempted to generate leads in the case in the past, even offering a reward $ 67,000 in 2000 for Case Information – At the time, the 20th anniversary of Page’s death in 2015, investigators at the state’s Cold Case Unit said it was still a very solved case. The kids on the page said they just wanted answers ab what happened. “(Someone) stabbed my father 12 times. They are over there and we don’t have a lock and find out what happened is out of the question,” said Page’s daughter, Dennett, at WMUR in 2015. “Anyone who has done this has no courage. No courage. To just kill someone, then burn down the house and take off.” Can you help the police resolve this case? Submit a tip to the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit.

The person who stabbed a WWII veteran to death and torched his Manchester home in 1995 has never been arrested.

– Found dead: December 14, 1995

– Case status: unsolved homicide

Manchester police and firefighters have been dispatched to 123 Walnut Hill Ave. in the afternoon of December 14, 1995 for a building fire.

After the fire was brought under control, the authorities found the body of Walter Page, 76, in the basement / home office.

The investigation revealed that Page had been stabbed several times. His death was declared homicide.

Page, a respected member of the community and a member of the Masons fraternal organization, and his wife Fae had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Their children say she died three and a half years after the murder of a broken heart.

“It’s always going to be there. It’s always going to haunt you, because it really wasn’t fair to them. They were honest people. No one deserves anything like this to happen to them,” Todd, Page’s son .

A full investigation spanning several months was carried out, but no arrests were ever made in the case.

In the past, Page’s family and police have attempted to generate leads, even offering a $ 67,000 reward in 2000 for information about the case – which at the time was the greatest criminal reward offered in state history.

On the 20th anniversary of Page’s death in 2015, investigators from the state’s Cold Case Unit said it was still a very workable case.

Page’s kids said they just wanted answers about what happened.

“(Someone) stabbed my father 12 times. They are over there and we don’t have a lock and find out what happened is out of the question,” said Page’s daughter, Dennett, at WMUR in 2015. “Anyone who has done this has no courage. No courage. Just kill someone, then burn down the house and take off.”

Can you help the police resolve this matter? Submit a tip to the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit.

.