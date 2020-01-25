We all have a past and a singer Rihanna does not lose her. This week you can see some pictures of him from when she was not yet a celebrity on social networks and everyone has been touched.

The responses didn’t come long and some have already renamed it: “Looks like Michael Jackson!” Certainly, the practical afro hair that she wore in her teens is a reminder of the Jackson Five phase when Michael Jackson was still black.

The image did not last long before it became viral and was a motive for social media ridicule.

Partner change

Rihanna started the year with a relationship break, after she finally left her relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel with whom she had been the last three years of her life.

However, it seems that Barbados was not happy and Hassam has changed Jameel for singleness, although everything suggests that it took quite a while and could already have returned with her former partner Drake.

Very intense rumors

One of the reasons for the breakup seems to have been Drake again, and the singer saw the rapper in a concert where she was imprisoned by the press and it looks like it was the end of the relationship.

The two watched the ASAP Rocky concert, a mutual friend with whom he had also connected Rihanna.