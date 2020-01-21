Unrecognizable! Anitta knows everything about her plastic operations

Brazilian singer Anitta known that her current appearance is not the work of genetics, but of a plastic surgeon. She states that she has retouched since she was 18 to look like she is doing now.

Says Anitta that as a young man she lost a lot of time retouching, especially her face in Photoshop, until one day she got tired and decided to do one last job, which she took to her surgeon and said, “I want you to do what I have made in the photo “.

“I used to do a lot of Photoshop on my face. To change everything in the photos, but it took a long time. Then I took a photo, made the changes to the computer, and went to the doctor and said, “Look, I want you to do what I did here in the photo. “

In addition, she says she’s not ashamed to say it and recommends that if they want to look good, they work and pay the way they did her surgery.

“I don’t want people to look at the covers at home and say why am I not like that? What an unfair life! No, I just worked, put your money together and it will be the way you want,” she said bluntly.

