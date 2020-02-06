Unraveling the dizzying network behind the Dem Caucus Blowup

Win McNamee / Getty

The progressive digital advocacy group Acronym has quickly become one of the most influential and richly funded political machines in democratic politics. But it took the implosion of one of its major portfolio companies for the American people to finally gain some insight into the byzantine way it works.

“Coding errors” in the app have been developed to help voices in Monday’s Iowa caucuses by one of the companies in the acronym umbrella – the digital startup Shadow Inc. – in tabular form. And although Shadow may have suffered irreparable damage to its reputation, the fiasco has also blown back to Acronym, its top investor.

On Wednesday, Acronym Chief Executive Tara McGowan wrote an open letter in which she defended her group, a non-profit organization that has been working since 2017 to help build the digital infrastructure of the Democrats. “We literally have nothing to hide,” she said in a thread of tweets about the fall-out of Iowa.

