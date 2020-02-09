Unpublished! Shakira shows the backstage of the Super Bowl It was special!

Shakira

The singer gave an unforgettable presentation with Jennifer López.

The Colombian Shakira, posted a video on her personal Instagram account about her step backstage at the Super Bowl as she spoke and saw it was just magical.

The artist The more than 63 million followers on their account in the social network managed to play the clip 2 million times and to reach 4 thousand comments.

In the video from the composerShe walks through the halls of the Miami Hard Rock Stadium just as she is about to start her part-time show while meeting some of the dancers who are very excited to start singing her name.

Shakira in this situation you stop and begin to greet them and take pictures with them, without a doubt it creates a magical aura and shortly before such an important presentation the artist was very relaxed.

It should be noted that on the same day, The singer turned old, received a surprise party full of stars, among which Beyoncé highlighted.

They show that Shakira performed with Jennifer Lopez was undoubtedly one of the best productions that took place at the halfway point of this event.

The Colombian artist is one of the industry’s most popular personalities, and the video makes it clear why, and the composer bubbles with charisma wherever she goes.

