Unofficial Apple Archive Loses Most Videos Due To Demolitions

The Unofficial Apple Archive, which has collected more than 15,000 classic Apple ads and other documents, lost most of its videos after DMCA takedown notices issued by Cupertino, California. The videos were deleted less than two weeks after the site was launched.

The creator of the site Sam Henri Gold told us that he only wanted to save Apple’s history after the removal of the YouTube channel EveryAppleAds in April 2017…

Gold said at the time that he was aware that it could happen.

Sam knows his efforts could be wasted with a single word from Apple. But he hopes the friendly, educational nature of the archive will keep it online, because the Apple community deserves nothing less.

“I think we have seen what a world without public records would look like, a world littered with tiny archive channels, maybe one or two horrible screen recordings of keynotes with giant watermarks […]. is not a world in which I want to live. “

Unfortunately, it seems that Apple did not see it in the same way, reports the Verge.

Gold received a barrage of DMCA takedown notices from Apple attorneys, telling him that the vast majority of the videos he had uploaded to Vimeo had been removed from the Internet.

“Do you know what it’s like to receive 700 email notifications on your wrist in two minutes? Your wrist becomes numb from vibration,” Gold told Verge.

We gathered some of the most remarkable videos the day after the site launched, but unfortunately, all of them are now gone.

At the moment, there are 264 videos remaining on The Unofficial Apple Archive, as well as printed documents.

While I can understand that Apple feels the need to take action to protect its copyright, it’s still a great shame. I would be delighted to see the company create official archives for its historic advertising campaigns, at least for major product launches. Gold has said it will offer its services to work on this.

“A lot of Apple employees, past and present, have shown overwhelming interest and support for what I do,” says Gold, adding that he would like to work with Apple and its marketing team to create an official version of the archive. , if they gave him the chance.

