It went so well for Celtic when Alan Power decided to go into Jeremie Frimpong. The follow-up caught Jeremiah’s planted leg – the young person went downstairs and immediately indicated that he was in trouble.

The repetitions make viewing uncomfortable, Sky Sports cameras play it over and over while the defender is tied up in a stretcher.

Celtic dominated the game and eventually won 3-1, while we should celebrate, but the fans now want to hear how Jeremie is doing.

It just doesn’t look good at all. What made it worse was Powers’ first reaction to the tackle and then the Kilmarnock fans who forced Jeremie out of the field while being stretched.

When a professional player is injured, you usually see a show of respect from both sets of fans, but not in this case – the Killie fans true to form, booing a young, talented kid who is taken off the field in a stretcher.

These Celtic supporters are not happy.

Disgusting tackle on one of the brightest stars of Scottish football, Jeremie Frimpong.

Alan Power tackles him on the knee and almost breaks his leg in half.

Unnecessary aggression from a two-bit criminal was with zero talent but can scream his way around a soccer field.

– 𝙀𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙁𝙄 (@EtienneBojan) January 22, 2020

Heartbreaking to see frimpong on that stretcher

– Jay Robinson (@ jayyrobinson00) January 22, 2020

Frimpong now leaves injured after another reckless and unpunished challenge from Power.

There are several reasons why Scotland today seems unable to produce technically gifted players. The standard of referee is undoubtedly one of them. https://t.co/KEHpisoDyM

– Celtic Wiki (@TheCelticWiki) January 22, 2020