University of Wisconsin System to increase non-resident, graduate tuition

MADISON – Regents of the University of Wisconsin System will consider increasing tuition fees for non-resident and graduate students later this week.

The regents’ business committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether or not to impose increases ranging between 1.5% and 25% in Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point and Whitewater. The schools say the new income would cover the rising costs of instruction, wage increases, recruitment, technology and training of clinical professionals.

Approval of the committee would forward the proposal to the full board of directors on Friday.

Since 2013, republican lawmakers have kept the tuition fees frozen for students in the state. System officials have complained that the freeze has hindered them financially and have tried to compensate for lost income by increasing tuition for students outside the state.

Milwaukee wants to increase the tuition fees for graduate students studying occupational therapy and communication disorders by 25%, according to regent documents the largest increase that was requested for each graduate program among the six institutions.

Milwaukee, Platteville and Whitewater want to increase non-resident non-residential tuition fees by 1% to 3%. Milwaukee wants to raise it to $ 295 to $ 19,955; Platteville wants to rise from $ 424 to $ 14,690; and Whitewater wants to raise $ 150 to $ 15,390.

