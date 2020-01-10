University of Windsor students, researchers honored after Iran crash | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“None of us could have imagined the events that would unfold. None of us could have thought that so many shining stars would be lost at the same time. “

Of the 176 who died in the crash, 138 were traveling through Kiev and to Canada, officials said.

Rupp Carriveau, faculty advisor of Naghibi, emphasized the extent of the tragedy in his speech at the monument.

“This tragedy was profound and reminds us of how connected we are,” he said, explaining that he was in Waterloo, Ont. Was listening to a promotion when he saw that a crash had happened.

“I was very worried and scared. And then the next moment I received another e-mail about Zahra. It was very difficult to continue, but I’m glad we went ahead, “he said, adding that the PhD student he saw also lost a sister-in-law during the crash.

Carriveau said Naghibi had an incredible work ethic that inspired his entire team.

“What we asked her, she made it better. And that is what she really did for us and what she did for me as a person is that she made us better. I am so thankful that I knew her, “he said, his voice breaking.

Naghibi was in Iran with her husband, Abaspour Ghadi, whose boyfriend described the couple as a staple of his life in Canada.

“Their presence changed the cold days of winter into the warm welcome of summer,” Mehran Eshaghi said. “Mohammad believed in the life of moments with friends, and he believed with friends, everything would be possible.”

Maryam Shafiei described the other murdered couple, Bashiri and Setareh, as “the glue” in her group of friends, and said she is still struggling with what it means to live without them.

“If we had lived in a fair world, it would not have been if I gave this speech,” she said to Bashiri with tears. “You would have given a bridesmaid speech at the wedding ceremony. We have made a deal. How can you do that to me? I’m really mad at you, and the next time we meet, you better make it up. “

Shafiei said no one could compare it to Bashiri and her husband.

“There is no denying that perfection is not permanent, and they were the best example of perfection, the beautiful couple,” she said.

Meanwhile, Naser Torabi said that Jadidi had been both a remarkable PhD student and a friendly friend.

He moved to Canada in early 2019 shortly after his father’s death, Torabi said, noting that he was back in Iran to mark that bleak jubilee with his family.

“Who would have thought this would be his last goodbye to his mother?” He asked. “Who would believe that this wonderful family would lose a father and son in a year?”

Sometimes during the ceremony, the microphones on the stage recorded the sound of sobbing audience members.

– by Nicole Thompson in Toronto

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

The Canadian press