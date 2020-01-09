University of Utah Hires New Police Chief

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The chief of police at Dayton University in Ohio has been chosen to become the new chief of police for the University of Utah.

Rodney Chatman will replace besieged chief Dale Brophy as the new head of the United States Department of Public Safety. Brophy retired in October after careful public scrutiny of how his department had handled the murder of Lauren McCluskey on campus.

Chatman will start his new job on February 17.

“Rodney is an experienced law enforcement leader with an in-depth understanding of campus police,” said Ruth Watkins, president of the U. “He is committed to best practices, community engagement and relationship building and is the ideal candidate to lead and guide change within our Department of Public Safety. Rodney is particularly recognized for his effectiveness in establishing partnerships with students to improve safety. “

More than 50 people have applied for the police chief, the university said.

“Fourteen candidates were presented to the United States search committee, which then interviewed six candidates before limiting the pool to three finalists. The finalists met with various campus stakeholders and participated in open campus forums in December According to the school.

Chatman, who is executive director of public safety and chief of police at the University of Dayton since 2016, was also captain of the police department at the University of Cincinnati for three years and worked as an officer with the department. for six years.

Chatman, who has 30 years of law enforcement experience, was also an officer of the St. Bernard and Silverton, Ohio police services.

“My ultimate goal as a leader is to build trust between the police and the community – staff, teachers and especially students,” said Chatman in a prepared statement. “It will be essential to hear specific concerns and understand what success looks like from their perspective. Students should know that the police chief wants to hear their voices and wants to begin the healing process from past and present injuries.

On his LinkedIn page, Chatman lists his specialties such as public speaking, crisis communication and community policing.

“I have always said that you can only effectively monitor a community if you are part of that community. This philosophy describes how we provide policing. We police with compassion and integrity while valuing the authentic relationships we build with community members, ”he wrote.

Gabe Martinez, vice president of student relations for associate students at the University of Utah, welcomed the selection.

“Safety is at the forefront of the minds of the students and I think the United States has selected the ideal person for this role,” Martinez said in a statement. “Chef Chatman is not only passionate about public safety, but also about making a difference in the lives of those he strives to protect.

“I think the students will be pleased with Chef Chatman’s marked interest in improving the police force on our campus and the overall security on our campus,” said Martinez.

The selection of Chatman comes three weeks after the university announced that Marlon C. Lynch would become the chief security officer of the United States.

The United States Department of Public Safety and campus security as a whole were scrutinized after the gunshot death of McCluskey, a student-athlete, in October 2018. McCluskey’s parents filed a $ 56 million lawsuit against the university, alleging that campus police ignored their daughter’s repeated calls. and reports of harassment, bullying and romantic violence from Melvin Shawn Rowland, 37. McCluskey stopped seeing Rowland after learning that he had lied to him about his age and spent time at Utah State Prison. But Rowland continued to contact her.