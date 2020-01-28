(Photo courtesy of the University of Saskatchewan – Derek Mortensen / Electric Umbrella)

The artificial grass at the University of Saskatchewan will certainly be greener with the planned lawn replacement project at Griffiths Stadium.

From spring 2020, new turf will be laid in the Griffiths Stadium.

“The artificial turf is over 13 years old and has exceeded its useful life,” said Wade Epp, Associate Vice President Services.

“It’s the most widely used outdoor athletics facility on campus, and it was certainly time to upgrade.”

The project is expected to cost $ 3 million and will be completed in time for the fall 2020 season. The lawn is improved to improve shock absorption and reduce the risk of injury. It also adds an antimicrobial treatment to protect against infectious bacteria, mold and mildew, and germs, expanded field size and updated lighting that reduces power consumption.

“It is a big project and we hope it will start in April, but since it is Saskatchewan, it really depends on the weather and the thawing of the soil,” said Epp. “Regardless, we know the project will be completed on time for the upcoming Huskie and Campus recovery season in September.”

Once completed, the Griffiths Stadium is well positioned to host events such as USports championships.

“The project involves expanding the field to enable regular football and soccer,” said Dave Hardy, chief athletics officer.

“One of my top priorities is making Huskie Athletics the top program in Canada, and revitalizing the stadium is a big step in that direction.”

Hardy said Griffith Stadium is central to USask’s student experience, but also to the wider community, as the field is used in a variety of youth summer and activity camps.

“Our connection to the community is always a priority for the university,” said Hardy. “Access to a cutting-edge area will be another benefit for the community.”