The Canadian Center for Ethics in Sports announced that Logan Fischer, an American athlete affiliated with the University of Manitoba, has received a four-year sentence for violating anti-doping regulations.

The athlete’s urine sample, taken on October 22, 2019 during an out-of-competition doping control, showed the presence of drostanolone, a banned anabolic agent.

Since Mr. Fischer did not contest the anti-doping rule violation within the time limits set in the Canadian anti-doping program, the violation and the sanction were confirmed by an alleged waiver. Since the athlete accepted a voluntary temporary ban on November 19, 2019, his sanction will end on November 18, 2023. During the sanction period, the athlete living in Winnipeg, MB is not authorized to participate in any function with a sports signer CADP, including training with teammates.

In accordance with Rule 7.10 of the CADP, the CCES file results are summarized in the Canadian Sport Sanction Registry.

The CCES is an independent, national, non-profit organization responsible for the administration of the CADP. According to the CADP rules, the CCES publishes any violation of anti-doping rules.