University of Lethbridge Pronghorns ‘heartbroken’ over reduction of hockey

Meg Dyer was hyped to welcome her more youthful sister into the College of Lethbridge Pronghorns loved ones next hockey year.

But that’s unlikely to materialize now for the Calgary siblings immediately after the write-up-secondary institution opted to axe both equally the women’s and men’s puck programs in the wake of the Alberta government’s choice to slash its economical backing to the province’s universities and schools.

The announcement came as a shock to Dyer and the 52 pupil-athletes caught in the reduce-down by the College of Lethbridge.

“We’re heartbroken,” explained the 19-12 months-aged Dyer, who together with teammates figured out of the conclusion by using e-mail at 10:15 a.m. Monday, just hours before the college went public with the move. “Not realizing was the most difficult element for the reason that we just really feel like we have been wholly blindsided. They said the selection was complicated, and it did not seem that way at all. To me, it appeared like the determination was really effortless — and that’s what hurt.”

The resolve was manufactured by the university’s board of governors, which confronted — and will continue on to face — complicated spending budget conclusions with the province forcing universities to fend much more for on their own.

“We’re very disappointed that we weren’t able to assistance in the system of acquiring alternative methods to the problem,” stated graduating Pronghorns star Spenser Jansen of Airdrie. “It sounded like this was one thing that was decided considerably at the beginning of the year. But the two the coaches (Murray Nystrom (adult men) and Doug Paisley (females)) are perfectly-revered customers in the group. If they were a tiny far more concerned in the method in serving to to problem-address and offer a various outlook to points, then we possibly could’ve appear up with a different option. We didn’t have a great deal of a opportunity to combat for anything.”

That conclusion not to require the college student-athletes, reported university president Mike Mahon, “was centered on the actuality that we didn’t want to disrupt their academic experiences as we went by way of this challenging thing to consider. This final decision only applies to our hockey applications — all other Pronghorns teams will continue on. This is not a decision taken frivolously, and it’s 1 that we are disappointed about getting to make.”

The Lethbridge programs integrated 11 Calgary-region players on the 2019-20 rosters.

Four gamers of the women’s crew hail from the city — blueliner Dyer, fifth-year goaltender Alicia Anderson, 2nd-yr ahead Kenzie Lausberg and very first-yr goalie Stephanie Gross.

And Dyer’s 17-12 months-outdated sister, a left-winger, was meant to be a part of the squad upcoming yr.

“It was likely to be awesome — we were so enthusiastic,” stated Dyer of reuniting with Mallory, two years after actively playing midget hockey together with the Rocky Mountain Raiders. “It would’ve been amazing to carry on to engage in with each other for what would have been a few many years.”

A few Calgarians skated for U of L’s men’s crew — fourth-yr winger Ryan Chynoweth, very first-calendar year defenceman Josh Patrician and initial-12 months winger George King.

Initially-yr winger Kyle Gordon and first-year winger Owen Guenter hailed from Cochrane and Heritage Pointe respectively.

And first-year centre Jared Janke joined Jensen from Airdrie.

“A lot of people next and 3rd-year gamers have bought a dwelling, and a several of them acquired married so they have wives in Lethbridge and employment in Lethbridge,” explained Jensen, including connections within just the group were being currently being crafted by the current players, including Pronghorns aiding mentor quality-faculty pupils. “So there’s a ton of intangibles that go into it. For some fellas, they’ll have performed their previous match of hockey and hadn’t supposed to do so.”

Jensen, now owning an accounting degree, has strategies to keep in Lethbridge, with a task lined up for the slide.

“I was seeking ahead to currently being an alumni and serving to the crew in any way I could as an alumni,” reported the 24-year-old Jensen, who was a star 5-year defenceman for the Pronghorns. “It’s not only regrettable for the gamers obtaining to obtain a new area to participate in but for this large alumni group which is place a ton of work into getting economic assistance for us and putting fundraisers alongside one another.

“It’s been a gut-punch for people guys as well.”

The question for all is ‘now what?’

“The college claimed they ended up heading to continue to be real to their (scholarship) commitments and contracts, so they would have to pay back the gamers out,” Dyer said. “But it’s a extremely tricky conclusion to transfer out of our properties, move to other cities, come across somewhere else to dwell, go to an additional school and find yet another hockey plan.

“To transfer and be a part of one more university and consider to participate in there would be my plan if we could not determine out a little something with the U of L to be in a position to perform, but it’s the conclusion of April now and teams are whole,” Dyer continued. “There’s not a large amount of room for women to be part of following recruits have signed.”

Both of those Pronghorns men’s and women’s teams completed very last and skipped the playoffs in the U Sports’ Canada West Conference this period — the gentlemen had a 5-20-3 report, though the ladies went 9-16-3.

“We had an magnificent time together as a crew,” extra Dyer, choking again tears. “We’re solid and passionate folks and we’re nonetheless young, so we’ll be Okay. But it is just tough due to the fact we’re truly likely to miss out on Pronghorns athletics and what they did for us.”

