University Challenge Final: “It’s Brandon vs. Wang”

Viewers would be forgiven for knowing the déjà vu during the BBC Twos final hosted by Jeremy Paxman last night.

Just a few years after the epic show between rival competitors Bobby Seagull and Eric Monkman, in Monday night’s finals between Imperial College and Corpus Christi, there were about two more quiz giants in Cambridge who started to head up.

Cambridge’s Ian Wang, nicknamed “Grandmaster Wang” for his ability to quickly identify 80’s pop music, and Imperial Brandon Blackwell – a native quiz for New Yorkers and veterans – were both stars in this year’s series, and the teams (all men) won in the finals. on behalf of the grand prize.

* BIGI “WITH A MOVIE TRAILER” Voice * It’s a Clash of the Titans – Wang v. Brandon! Who will win University? UniversityChallenge #UniversityChallengeFinal pic.twitter.com/GqqS9cHU7T

– Steve. (@stevebollig) 20 Apr 2020

The show was already on social media called “Brandon vs. Wang.” The viewers watched eagerly as they confronted each other.

It all comes down to this #UniversityChallenge

Wang v Brandon #TeamWang pic.twitter.com/kNc7FlZhO4

– James Wilcock (@James_Wilcock) 20 Apr 2020

“Brandon vs Wang. It’s TV actor Foreman vs Ali, “wrote one fan on Twitter.

Let’s say everyone else is as pumped as I am for the # UniversityChallenge and the Titans TV clash … Brandon vs Wang. This is a television actress Foreman vs Ali. pic.twitter.com/q1yutHAjoN

– Chris Parsons (@ ChrisParsons274) April 20, 2020

However, the episode turned out to be more of a climate culture for some viewers …

Well, this is the #UniversityChallenge complete fight against climate change so far

– Douglas Dickie (@ DouglasDickie1) April 20, 2020

In the first ten minutes, the Imperial was 100 points higher, while Corpus Christi was only -5. By the end of the episode, Imperial had triumphed its rival by 275 points to 105 points.

Brandon posted to Twitter shortly after the final, praising both his imperial teammates and Cambridge rivals, adding that the meeting with Prof. (Andrew) Wiles was wildly humble and a great honor, “said the mathematician, who presented his trophy to Imperial.

My teammates are GOAT. CPC-C is the most cohesive team of modern times and would certainly have won the recent series. The meeting with Prof. Wiles was wildly humble and a great honor. Like my team and I have received support, it has been truly incredible. Thx all # university challenge

– Brandon Blackwell (@ _brandon2_) 20 April 2020

Several viewers also visited Twitter to praise the episode’s unsung hero, Imperial team captain Caleb Rich.

Wang and Brandon shocked Rich by buzzing #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/W4CA0hNooA

– Baz Flashman (@BazFlashmans) April 20, 2020

“All eyes were on Brandon and Wang, but this man Rich was burning,” the fan posted on Twitter.

All eyes were on Brandon and Wang, but this man Rich was burning. ????????????????? Well done this man. #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/Re6me2lfy4

– JanettoCornetto ???????? (@janettocornetto) 20 Apr 2020

Wang also went to Twitter to offer “mass congratulations to the Imperial team, who gave a dazzling performance and deserved the victory completely.”

Serious congratulations to the Imperial team who gave a dazzling performance and earned the victory in full. I am incredibly proud of our team that we have come this far, and many thanks to everyone who has rooted us in the #UniversityChallenge

– Ian Wang (@iantwang) on ​​20 April 2020

Former University Challenge competitors Bobby Seagull and Eric Monkman have since become strong friends and even co-presented TV series – could this be the beginning of a beautiful friendship between ‘old master’ Wang and Brandon?

