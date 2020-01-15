Universities throughout Canada are planning moments of silence for plane crash victims paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Some universities today also hold memorial services to remind those who have lost them.

Similar events have taken place in cities across the country last week.

The University of Waterloo is organizing a tribute to two of its PhD students – Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan, who was affiliated with the environmental faculty, and Mansour Esfahani, from the engineering faculty – who will close just before the moment of silence.

Western University, in London, Ont., Will organize a memorial to celebrate the lives of Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Milad Nahavandi, Ghazal Nourian, graduate students, and Sajedeh Saraeian, an incoming student, in the late afternoon.

Paul Davidson, president and CEO of Universities Canada, said it wanted to mark the anniversary of the devastating incident.

“It has been a very tough week on campuses across the country because so many people who perished have ties to the university community,” he said.

“The loss to our community is profound, the loss of potential, the genuinely smart minds and committed people who pursued research interests that were diverse, from all fields … it is a very radical loss.”

Davidson said that “almost every campus” will participate in today’s tribute.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will arrive in London this morning before a meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group for Families of Victims of Flight PS752.

Representatives from Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Great Britain are present at Thursday’s meeting in the High Commission of Canada.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

The Canadian press