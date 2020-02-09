Universities are preparing for $ 3.1 billion while China’s travel ban continues

Australian universities will get into a world of pain this semester, and the coronavirus is likely to cost them billions of dollars in lost fees.

More than 100,000 Chinese students are stranded in China after Australia closed its borders to foreign nationals traveling from the mainland.

And the significant disruption could cost the Australian higher education sector $ 3.1 billion in missed fees, according to the credit agency Standard and Poor’s.

According to government figures, international students contributed $ 34 billion to the overall economy in 2019.

Education minister Dan Tehan told Sky News on Sunday that it was too early to say how much of this income the virus would lose.

“It’s really just watching, waiting and seeing,” he said.

“But really, the next two to three weeks will be absolutely crucial where we go and how it will ultimately work.”

Universities are understandably nervous.

The more than 265,000 Chinese students enrolled at Australian universities make up about 27 percent of Australia’s international student population.

In the group of eight (Go8) universities, this share is 60 percent.

That is why the universities offer to extend the registration deadlines, offer more online courses and postpone classes by one semester in order to minimize cancellations.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Friday that Go8 universities are also preparing plans to “quarantine thousands of international students on regional campuses or in student accommodation” to reduce the potential burden on their budgets by $ 3 billion.

Vicki Thomson, CEO of Go8, told Guardian Australia that this was not true.

Australian universities are worst affected

Still, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to hit Australian universities harder than their global counterparts.

Not only because of the relatively high concentration of Chinese students and the proximity to China, but also because the outbreak coincides with the start of their academic year, which means that more students are abroad than they would have been.

“If the corona virus is contained quickly – that is, within a few months – the impact on Australian universities is likely to be manageable, as revenue is deferred (not lost) and credit quality does not change,” said Moody’s credit agency.

“However, if the current outbreak is not curbed quickly, the revenue effect and the use of cash reserves can be significant.”

The International Education Association of Australia predicts that the total cost of the sector will increase from $ 6 billion to $ 8 billion if Chinese students fail to sign up for the next six months.

Broad impact

The virus has also infected many other sectors. Especially seafood and tourism.

In the domestic lobster industry, for example, international exports have dropped to practically zero after the Chinese government banned all exports of live animals.

And the 400 tourism companies that Tourism Tropical North Queensland belongs to said they had to accept 25,000 $ 10 million in cancellations in the days following the announcement of the travel ban – just a few weeks after the devastating bush fires traded around Had cut back 60 to 70 percent.

Meanwhile, the price of iron ore, Australia’s largest export to China, has dropped more than 10 percent in the past month.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank is monitoring the situation closely, but warns commentators against causing a “disaster.”

Based on the 2003 SARS outbreak, ANZ economists indicated that the economy would shrink by 0.1 percent in the March quarter – the first quarter with negative growth since 2011.

Westpac economists meanwhile said the economy would stall in the March quarter and lose 0.2 percent of GDP or around $ 4 billion over the course of the year.

Dr. Lowe told a parliamentary committee on Friday that the precise economic impact remains to be seen and will “depend on the success of the various efforts to combat the virus.”