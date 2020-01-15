Universities are planning a moment of silence and the growing shortage; In the news before January 15 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Canadian press has independently confirmed at least 86 victims with ties to Canada, many of whom have returned students and professors after the December stop to visit relatives in Iran.

Now, institutions across the country are planning a moment of silence at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Universities Canada trade association.

Some universities today also hold memorial services to remind those who have lost them.

Similar events have taken place in cities across the country last week.

MONTREAL – By continuing deficits without a clear deadline for a return to balanced budgets, Ottawa is following a risky strategy that could leave a steep bill for future generations, according to a study by the Center for Productivity and Prosperity at HEC Montreal.

In an analysis released Wednesday, the authors admit that the decision of the federal government to run deficits from 2015 to 2018 to stimulate growth was a winning one. However, they say that the situation has changed since then.

“Economic growth is relatively good and there is no prospect of a recession,” said HEC professor Robert Gagne in a telephone interview. “Labor market indicators are favorable. If these are not the conditions for achieving a balanced budget, what is needed? “

Take into account accounting adjustments, the center’s research estimates that between 2015 and 2018 the federal government accumulated cumulative deficits of $ 56.5 billion.

Now that the finance minister Bill Morneau will prepare the next budget in March, Gagne believes that it is now time for Ottawa to commit itself to rebalancing public finances. According to him, this can be achieved by limiting the growth of spending to inflation.

What we view in the US …

WASHINGTON –

The House is set to vote to send the articles of deposition against US President Donald Trump to the Senate for a milestone process as to whether the accusations of abuse of power and obstruction by Congress are grounds for removal.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the following steps on Tuesday after a personal meeting with House Democrats in the Capitol, ending her blockade a month after they voted to accuse Trump. After the vote this afternoon today, the house managers who have been appointed to prosecute the matter, the articles will run across the Capitol that evening in a dramatic procession.

It will only be the third trial of presidential accusation in American history, a serious moment in the midst of a politically divided nation and an election year.

“The president and the senators will be held responsible,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The American people deserve the truth, and the constitution demands a trial.”

The Senate is expected to transform into a prison sentence as early as Thursday. The constitution calls for the highest justice to preside over senators, who serve as jury members, to take an oath to give “impartial justice”.

What we look at in the rest of the world …

NEW DEHLI, India – Iran’s top diplomat today acknowledged that Iranians were “lied” for days after the Islamic Republic accidentally shot a Ukrainian jetliner and killed all 176 people on board.

The country’s president also warned that European soldiers in the Middle East may be “in danger” after three nations have challenged Tehran to break the limits of its nuclear deal.

The remarks of Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi represent the first time that an Iranian official referred to the earlier story that a technical failure brought down the flight of Ukraine International Airlines as a lie.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani’s remarks in a television cabinet meeting are the first direct threat he has expressed to Europe, as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high about President Donald Trump who withdrew the US from the deal in May 2018.

The shooting has fueled days of angry protests in the country.

“In the last few nights we have shown people in the streets of Tehran that they have been lied to for a few days,” Zarif said.

Zarif praised Iran’s army for “being brave enough to claim responsibility early on.”

He said, however, that he and Rouhani had only been informed that a rocket had taken the flight on Friday, raising new questions about how much power Iran’s civilian government has in its Shiite theocracy.

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

PICKERING, Ont. – Ontarians placed more than 32,000 orders for iodide pills in the two days following a false alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

There are normally between 100 and 200 orders per month, according to Ontario Power Generation.

But after a warning warning for an unspecified problem at the nuclear facility was wrongly sent Sunday morning, 32,388 orders were placed that day and Monday.

In Ontario, potassium iodide (KI) pills are distributed to residents within 10 kilometers of a nuclear facility; others who live within a radius of 50 kilometers can order them via a website called preparetobesafe.ca.

The pills help protect the thyroid gland and reduce the risk of cancer if radioactive iodine is released into the air in the unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, says the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

They saturate the thyroid gland with non-radioactive iodine and prevent radioactive iodine from being absorbed.

Wild and wild …

NEW YORK – Producers of the game show ‘Jeopardy!’ Apologized for a clue robbed in politically hot water involving Israeli control over the West Bank, and said an incorrect version of the show had been sent to television stations.

A game shown last Friday asked participants to identify the location of famous churches. A clue was “Built in 300 AD, the Nativity.”

Participant Katie Needle replied: “What is Palestine?” And host Alex Trebek said she was incorrect. Her opponent, Jack McGuire, answered “what is Israel?” And received $ 200.

The show was immediately attacked on social media. The church, in Bethlehem, is located on the West Bank. Some countries recognize that as the state of Palestine, while others, including the United States, do not.

“Danger!” Producers, in a statement on the show’s website Monday, said they realized that the question was problematic and replaced by another. The outcome of the game was not affected.

Because of what “Jeopardy!” However, calling human error, the uncorrected version of the pre-recorded program was accidentally sent to television stations.

Know your news …

The federal government plans to invest hundreds of millions of dollars more to ensure that Canada’s aging CF-18s can still fight while the country waits for replacement jets that were originally expected years ago. Which year will the last CF-18 retire?

On this day in 1992 …

Canada recognized the independence of the separated Yugoslav republics of Croatia and Slovenia.

–

Heartwarming news …

HALIFAX – A chocolate maker from Nova Scotia who came to Canada as a Syrian refugee today becomes a Canadian citizen.

Tareq Hadhad, the founder of Peace by Chocolate in Antigonish, is taking part in a citizenship ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax this morning.

Hadhad’s family had been making chocolates in Syria for more than 20 years, but their factory was destroyed by a bombing that forced them to leave the country.

Peace by Chocolate was opened in 2016 and now ships its confection all over the world.

The company has residents in Antigonish and newcomers in Canada.

Hadhad wrote his citizenship test last month and says he passed with a perfect score.

News

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is initiated into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The artist born in Calgary celebrates the honor with a live performance at the Juno Awards in Saskatoon on March 15.

Arden launched her multi-platinum career in the 1990s with hits such as “I Would Die For You,” “Could I Be Your Girl,” and “Insensitive.”

She also wrote a number of memoirs and last year launched the semi-autobiographical sitcom “Jann” on CTV.

Earlier awards were eight Juno Awards, the Queen’s diamond anniversary medal and a star on Walk of Fame in Canada.

Know your news answer …

2032. Thirty-six of the 76 CF-18s of the Air Force and 18 soon-to-be-delivered second-hand Australian F-18s will receive the full range of upgrades. The Air Force initially did not plan any upgrades to the CF-18s combat systems after 2008 because it expected to have left the last fleet by 2020, when a new fleet would have taken over aircraft.

