Universal will release the controversial “Hunt” film in March

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Universal Pictures announced on Tuesday that it would release the social satire “The Hunt”, a film that was canceled due to criticism of the premise that “elites” hunt people for sport in red states.

In a trailer announcing the release date of the film on March 13, the “elites” chasing ordinary people are portrayed as conspiracy theory. Star Hilary Swank said at one point that “it was not real” amid images of shootings, explosions and other violence.

The trailer contains the line “The most discussed film of the year is one that has never been seen before.”

In August, Universal Pictures canceled a publication for “The Hunt” in September after criticism, including from President Donald Trump. The President said, without mentioning the film by name, that it was intended to “ignite and cause chaos”.

The cancellation came after the studio had already interrupted the advertising campaign for the R-rated film following mass shootings in Texas, Ohio and California.

The film shows 12 strangers waking up in a clearing and not yet knowing that they were selected for The Hunt, but one of them manages to turn the pursuers upside down, a summary released on Tuesday said.

“The Hunt”, produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse, plays Oscar winners Swank and Betty Gilpin and is directed by Craig Zobel. It was written by Damon Lindelof and his “Watchmen” collaborator Nick Cuse.

News of the release of the film was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

