Universal Pictures publishes the hunt with Betty Gilpin despite the contrary statement

Universal Pictures released a new trailer for The Hunt with Betty Gilpin, as well as a new release date, although it was previously announced that they had canceled their plans to release the film.

Universal Pictures released a statement in August 2019 that the film would not be released.

“While Universal Pictures had already interrupted The Hunt’s marketing campaign, the studio, after careful consideration, decided to cancel our plans to release the film. We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with courageous and visionary creators of how they relate to this satirical social thriller.

The film caused a sensation after its first trailer was released and ESPN TV spots advertise it.

President Donald Trump described the film as an attempt to “ignite and cause chaos”. He added, “They are causing their own violence and trying to blame others.”

Liberal Hollywood is racist at the highest level and with great anger and hatred! They like to call themselves “elite”, but they are not elite. In fact, it is often the people they oppose so strongly who are actually the elite. The film comes in the order …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

… ignite and cause chaos. They cause their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the real racists and very bad for our country!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

At the time of the launch of the first trailer, The Daily Mail reported that the original title of the film Red State vs. Blue State was and the people depicted in the film were described as “deplorable”. However, it was unclear whether they were portrayed as heroes.

This second trailer seems to confirm that the hunted people are “normal people”. One of the hunted people tells Betty Gilpin’s character: “Have you seen this article? Every year these liberal elites kidnap a few ordinary people like us and hunt us down for sports. “

Not only does this seem to confirm the trailer, but the official description also suggests that Betty Gilpin’s character is turning the tables.

“The most talked about film of the year is the one nobody has seen before.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are or how they got there. They don’t know they were selected … for a specific purpose … the hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gather in a remote mansion for the first time to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elite master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows the game of the hunters better than she does. She turns the tables and reaches for the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank), who is the focus. “

Together with the trailer and the official description. Universal has released a new poster.

The hunt is expected to hit theaters on March 13, 2020. The film is directed by Craig Zobel and was written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. It shows Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

What do you think of this new trailer? Are you going to see The Hunt?