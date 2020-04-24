Universal Music Merchandiser Begins Pandemic Mask Charity Sale

Bravado, the merchandise wing of Universal Music Group and one of the industry’s largest music artist dealers, sells masks as part of a new charitable initiative to support musicians and workers in the music industry. industry in trouble as part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced on Friday. .

The new initiative, We’ve Got You Covered, started when the music company started distributing free masks to its employees after the start of government-mandated safer home orders, and it expanded to the sale of masks to the general public. Bravado manages the merchandise for a vast list of musicians which includes Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Ariana Grande and many other world famous artists of universal music. The masks feature logos from several of these artists, including Grande, Eilish, the Stones, Imagine Dragons, Tupac Shakur, Nas, Justin Bieber, Black Sabbath and Willie Nelson, and will continue to expand.

The masks will cost $ 15 each and are washable and reusable; all net proceeds will be donated to foundations supporting musicians during the pandemic, including Help Musicians U.K. and MusiCare’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The music community has been hit hard by the pandemic, with live music stopped across the country and thousands of unemployed live entertainment workers while their venues and events have been removed.

Universal Music previously configured COVID-19 support before the new announcement. In late March, the company launched the All Together Now: Stay Connected program, which made donations to the MusiCares and Help Musicians funds. According to the announcement, we will also give you 50,000 masks to various community service providers across the country.

“I am humble and grateful to work with passionate artists and partners who are determined to deliver a program that supports those who need it most during this unprecedented period,” said Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, in a statement. at Rolling Stone. “This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work of everyone here at Bravado and UMG as well as our artists around the world.”