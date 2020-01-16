Universal Audio Luna music recording platform debuts on Mac

Universal Audio Luna is a whole new all-in-one recording platform. Creators of the amazing Apollo and Arrow audio interfaces, UA uses its more than 60 years of analog audio expertise for the new platform for creating and recording analog music. Those who know the brand probably expect an astronomical price and a whole new interface with Luna, but it is in fact a massive downloadable complement for existing users of the Universal Audio interface. Not to mention one of the most exciting new announcements from NAMM 2020 to date. Jump under the fold for all the details.

Universal Audio Luna

Universal Audio Luna transforms existing UA interfaces with a major software update into what the company calls “the most inspiring and fully integrated recording systems available”. Given the company’s pedigree in the industry and how much we love its equipment here, this statement could be true.

The system has four main components: integration of the Apollo interface, integrated Neve summation, multitrack tape emulation and LUNA instruments.

A complete DAW

A new “accelerated real-time monitoring function” will allow latency-free routing through the UA plug-ins inside the new DAW of the LUNA recording system. It is not just a series of software add-ons for existing systems, but rather a complete recording suite. While users of Pro Tools and Logic Pro X aren’t likely to be too interested in the DAW side of things here, the rest of the functionality (including the routing situation mentioned above) is a dream come true for users of the UA interface of all kinds.

Universal audio virtual instruments!

We have all been waiting since the day when the company uses its existing DSP systems to offer virtual instruments worthy of Universal Audio, and this wait is finally over:

LUNA also stands out for the brand new software-based LUNA instruments – bringing Universal Audio’s expertise in modeling, sampling, synthesizing and processing electrical and acoustic signals to virtual instruments for the first time.

The first instrument to be available will be the Moog Minimoog, the Ravel grand piano (Steinway model B) and the free Shape – “a complete creative toolbox with vintage keys, drums / percussion, guitar / bass, orchestral content and time real synthesis, courtesy of Universal Audio, Spitfire Audio, Orange Tree Samples, Creme Loops, etc. “

Luna Neve Summing

Another incredibly cool feature here is the built-in Neve summation. For those who are unfamiliar, there is just something about how Neve gear’s vintage summing amplifiers combine audio projects with rich vintage overtones / warmth, and UA brings that to the masses. To put it bluntly, the functionality is designed to transform a sound with blank digital sound into a “classic sound recording filled with energy and life” without having to rent a studio with a giant Neve console that costs as much as your car. Here are more details on UA:

The LUNA recording system offers audio summing circuits precisely emulated from the Neve 80 series audio mixing consoles designed by Neve Electronics in the 1960s and early 1970s, with the harmoniously rich sound of the amplifier. summons Neve 1272.

Universal Audio Luna is available in free download for owners of Apollo and Arrow audio interfaces equipped with Thunderbolt (macOS only). It will be available in “spring 2020”.

For everything related to NAMM 2020, stay locked up in our ad center where you will find all the most exciting new equipment at the show.

