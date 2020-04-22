UnityPoint-Wellbeing St. Luke’s Dr. Kafka answers COVID-19 19 questions

(KTIV) – As Siouxland and the planet continues to struggle COVID-19, quite a few of you have thoughts about the virus.

On Wednesday, Dr. Mike Kafka from UnityPoint-Wellbeing St. Luke’s spoke with KTIV’s Stella Daskalakis and Matt Breen about considerations inhabitants have about the virus.

Stella: If a individual thinks they have COVID-19, what do they do? Who do they get in touch with in get to see somebody so they can purchase to be analyzed?

Dr. Kafka: At present in order to get analyzed you want a physician’s buy. So if you do have a major care physician, you ought to get hold of their office environment and permit them know what sorts of signs or symptoms you are owning. Either above the phone, you may possibly be presented recommendations to go ahead and go to the testing internet sites that are out there in town, or you may well have to get an get from the doctor who would get in touch with that into no matter what internet site you are likely to. If you do not have a health practitioner, you can simply call the Sioux Town Wellness Heart, and they can do an over-the-phone job interview with you. If they assume you are an individual who is potentially infected, they can phone in an get for you and consider that to the general public screening internet site.

Matt: Why are we beginning to see a larger sized boost in verified situations in this article?

Dr. Kafka: There are two factors at perform. There is an raise in the variety of individuals or the quantity of folks in the meat-packing enterprises in our area they are viewing an increased variety of their employees who are possessing signs or symptoms. And as they are remaining examined, they are acquiring they are being infected with COVID and also their family users. And moreover, there is an enhance in the number of public screening that is likely on, specifically as a result of the Community Wellness Heart where they are now up to 250-300 people a working day that they are tests. So as the percentages go up, those people numbers in phrases of the full variety of sufferers that are associated also go up.

Stella: How does the exam for COVID-19 work? What occurs to you when yo go get the examination?

Dr. Kafka: The testing or the detecting of the existence of the virus’s genetic materials, the RNA that it carries, the test they use is exceptionally sensitive. It truly is believed it will take only 1 to 10 virus particles and the sample they get (is from) inserting a swab in your nose and swabbing the backside of your nose in order to detect the virus.

Quite a few situations a week, KTIV will look at in with overall health pros from all over Siouxland.

So, if you have a professional medical issue about COVID-19 that you would like for us to check with, you can electronic mail it to us at join@ktiv.com.