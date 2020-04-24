UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s reaching intention of 6,000 masks for their ‘Masks for May possibly Day’ push

We have witnessed the calls on social media and correct on KTIV News 4. And quite a few Siouxlanders have been stepping up.

KTIV’s Matt Breen was joined by Susan Unger from Sioux City’s UnityPoint Well being-St. Luke’s to talk about producing do-it-yourself masks for very first responders and medical staff to greater support guard them even though treating sufferers who may perhaps have COVID-19.

Unger is the vice president of advancement at UnityPoint, as effectively as the president of their basis.

Matt: Why do you want selfmade masks?

Unger: We have to have these masks for a pair good reasons Matt.

The to start with just one is, we want to guard our non-immediate patient care workers. We have all them sporting a mask, we all don masks. We also want them for our people now who are our non-COVID-19 clients. We want to make absolutely sure we have them for all of them, so they’re secured.

Truly the masks is to wear due to the fact if you are asymptomatic you will not be exposing anyone else to it and which is the way we can hold the Siouxland community much healthier.

Matt: Can selfmade masks be reused?

Unger: They can be reused, Matt. We explain to our very own staff members they need to be washed each individual night time. No matter whether you clean them by hand or you clean them in a device, they really should be washed following use.

Matt: Are there different sorts of homemade masks you happen to be seeking for?

Unger: We favor the masks with the inserts, so we can set HEPA filters into them. But we will get both of those sorts of masks because they both equally will offer some security for people asymptomatic persons.

Matt: Exactly where can people today just take masks that they make?

Unger: They can drop them off at St. Luke’s or they can fall them off at both of the Bomgaar suppliers in Sioux City.

Very last night (April 23) we talked about the contact to action and I do want to share with you, and with the community, it’s remaining known as our “Masks for May Working day.” We are searching for 6,000 masks by subsequent Friday, which is May perhaps Day, and we requested for 100 people today to sew 60 masks every in the future 7 days. This afternoon we gained 566 masks.

So thank you, it’s functioning, we are quite grateful. If people today want to convey all those to St. Luke’s starting off on Monday early morning at 8 a.m. we are going to have basket out front with our valets to fall all those off.