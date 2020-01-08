Uniting anti-establishment views, distributing Hong Kong protesters | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

But a small group of followers of extreme right-wing activist Horace Chin regularly take part in the long-running protests and catch the eye of television cameras with large banners with the text “President Trump, Please Liberate Hong Kong.”

For liberals, Chin is a paria that cuts down the demonstrations.

“It is really disappointing to see how people are trying to strike a wedge between Hong Kong people and the Chinese people in this way,” said Wilfred Chan, founder of Lausan, a left-wing collective who wants to build international solidarity with the protests of Hong Kong. “This is a mistake.”

However, there is little they can do about it. Protesters have vowed to avoid the internal division of the pro-democracy “umbrella movement” in 2014. Protesters refrain from criticizing each other’s tactics or politics to remain focused on what unites them: opposition to the communist government in Beijing and the ruling establishment in Hong Kong.

The protests are “not your traditional left or right movement,” said Avery Ng, president of the League of Social Democrats, a left-wing political party. “This is a broad-spectrum movement against a totalitarian government.”

But fundamental disagreements bubble beneath the surface: what do the protests stand for? Who are they for and against whom are they? How do you save a city trapped in a growing confrontation between the US and China?

When four extreme right-wing Ukrainian activists flew to Hong Kong and posed for photos with demonstrators, some Chinese state media played what they thought were the true colors of the protest movement.

“Ukrainian neo-Nazis have uncovered conspiracy with Hong Kong rioters,” was a headline in the Global Times, a nationalist state newspaper.

Left-leaning Hong Kong activists feel trapped in the middle. The right-wing images are misleading, they said, fearing it will nourish the Beijing story and harm the movement.

The protests began in June against a bill that would have allowed the city to extradite suspect criminals to China and quickly raged in full defense of the city’s semi-autonomy under the Beijing regime.

Chan, founder of Lausan, travels the world to seek support from grassroots organizers. He sees a common struggle between demonstrators in Chile, Kashmir, Bolivia and Puerto Rico and says that their struggle comes from the same root: governments that lie to their own people.

“We need to think beyond trying to appease elites far away,” he said, “when it comes to the issue of Hong Kong’s autonomy, I think neither China nor the United States really want Hong Kong to be free.”

Many of the most open statements of support for President Donald Trump are led by Chin, the extreme right-wing activist and a former professor.

“Dear President Trump, communism is AIDS,” he said in a tweet in December. “Where are your cocktail and shock therapies for communist China?”

In 2011, Chin published an influential book, “About the City of Hong Kong.” His supporters admire him for being one of the first to outline a concrete strategy to preserve the identity of the city and the traditional Chinese heritage of the all-controlling Communist Party of China. .

His language, however, bends into the bombastic, furious many with anti-China rhetoric that some call racist.

The expressions of people like Chin and attacks by bands of hardcore protesters targeting Chinese companies and shoppers on mainland China enable Beijing to blame the entire movement for being intolerant, critics say.

Cedric, a 30-year-old former construction worker who became a forerunner, is somewhat indifferent to Trump, whom he calls “just a businessman.” Nor does he think the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, passed by Congress as a reprimand to the leadership of Beijing and Hong Kong, has had much impact so far.

Cedric, who, like most protesters, did not give his last name for fear of arrest, rejects political labels and calls himself “just a citizen of Hong Kong.” Like many in the movement, he embraces Pepe the frog as a protest symbol, unaware of his association with extreme right-wing extremists in the US.

Some of his friends have been arrested and he now lives in hiding and takes care of a shoulder wounded in clashes with riot police. As the protests continue, Cedric hopes that more people around the world will support the cause of Hong Kong, including Chinese on the mainland.

“We will not reject support from people from every country or race because we know that those people value freedom and democracy,” he said.

Ng, the head of the left party, sees the Chinese government as the common enemy of both Hong Kong and ordinary Chinese.

His left-wing but anti-Beijing views were shaped by his years as a consultant helping multinational corporations to buy interests in Chinese companies. During visits to factories in far corners of the country, he discovered that the lion’s share of profits went to officials and businessmen, not to the workers.

The journeys hit Ng, who struggled to align the socialist slogans of the Communist Party with the exploitation and lack of fundamental workers’ rights that he saw on the ground.

“The Chinese Communist Party is the most anti-Communist party in the world,” he said. “What they operate is authoritarian state capitalism.”

Ng sees the calls of Hong Kong protesters to the US as a distress signal, more a desperate call for help than a sign of any ideological tendency.

“People from Hong Kong are traditionally very utilitarian,” says Ng. “They will try whatever path they think to help the cause.”

___

Associated Press news assistant Phoebe Lai contributed to this report.

Dake Kang, The Associated Press