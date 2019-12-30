United with little margin for error after a fifth home loss

Loading...

Melbourne already suffered losses at the start of the season and their 10-9 record still places them in third place, but they are only one or two games away from returning to the peloton where the fourth to eighth are well placed .

Vickerman thinks his team can go back up, especially since they turned Perth upside down in Perth just two weeks ago.

Problems with foul problems, poor understanding of team systems and offensive flat fixes continue to trouble United and have done so for the entire campaign.

"We had these two difficult home games against Cairns and Brisbane where we were lucky to break up but got back into the mix with a lot of teams," said Vickerman.

"I do not feel worried about going on the road because we have won our last two road games and we have come together well on the road.

"I'm not afraid of it, but you don't want to drop three home games in a row, you have a bad one, you have to bounce back and we couldn't do it this week."

Melbourne worked hard on its defense and verticality [not on fouls], but Vickerman said that in some cases the players had given up and abandoned the fouls while others were difficult calls.

Melbourne shot just 41% of the field against the Bullets and the quality of the shots they create will also be in the spotlight, Vickerman will not tell those who fight like Melo Trimble and Shea Ili from stop shooting.

Instead, he wants all of his players to support their abilities.

"We are going to look at this – were they good enough? Were we open enough? Were the screens good enough?" Said Vickerman.

"I think Melo has missed his last 10 thirds in the last two games and Shea looked good again tonight.

"We need some of these to keep us ahead.

"We have to support our guys. Shea won us a few games with these shots. Melo has a helping hand going on, I don't know if that affects his shot."

"Overall, it is execution and some frustration when we are not performing, especially in big moments."

Melbourne United will face the Illawarra Hawks at Wollongong on Saturday at 5.30 p.m.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

