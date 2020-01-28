United Way of St. Joseph County wins $ 150,000 for childcare in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A $ 150,000 grant will help the United Way of St. Joseph County address childcare deserts in the region.

In October, the organization was selected as a finalist for the early learning Indiana scholarship.

In addition to the United Way of St. Joseph County, Early Learning Indiana has awarded twelve other organizations in the state with funds.

Laura Jense, President and CEO of United Way, St. Joseph County, said she would improve access to quality childcare for toddlers and their families in St. Joseph County.

“Childcare isn’t just about the child, it’s not just about the family and it’s really about so much more,” said Jensen.

UWSJC plans to allocate part of its funds to the early learning program at the Southeast Neighborhood Center. The rest of the money will help control a childcare center at a local organization.

A total of up to 180 new childcare places will be created. Both centers will open in the next two years.

“Affordable childcare ensures that our children start on the right foot and go to school ready for school,” said Jensen. “It helps to ensure that families are able to go to work every day and to be high quality employees. It helps them get into a life of stability, but it also helps our work, workforce and employers to know that they have quality employees that they can rely on every day in the long run. ”

More information can be found here.