United States will not hand over wife of American diplomat in fatal car accident in Britain: NPR

A motorcycle convoy in November follows Harry Dunn’s last trip, who was killed in a head-on collision near RAF Croughton in Brackley, England in August 2019.

Andrew Matthews / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Andrew Matthews / AP

Andrew Matthews / AP

The State Department has denied a request from London to hand over the wife of a US diplomat who fled the UK last year after being involved in a frontal car accident that killed a young Brit.

Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she met 19-year-old Harry Dunn on August 27th in Northamptonshire in central England on a motorcycle.

A State Department spokesman, calling it a “tragic” accident, said Sacoolas had “immunity from criminal justice.”

“If the United States accepted the UK’s extradition request, it would practically nullify the lifting of diplomatic immunity and set an extremely worrying precedent,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“The United States has a close law enforcement relationship with the United Kingdom, and we value this relationship,” the statement said. “The United States government once again expresses its condolences and sympathy to the Dunn family for the loss of their son.”

Sacoolas, whose husband had reportedly worked at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, was 42 years old at the time of the crash. She returned to the US in October after reporting to the police that she had no plans to leave the country in the near future.

After Sacoolas arrived in the United States, officials in Washington rejected London’s official request to extradite Sacoolas.

Charlotte Dunn’s mother, Harry Dunn, was killed in New York in October when his motorcycle was hit by a car, along with husband Bruce Charles.

Craig Ruttle / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Craig Ruttle / AP

Craig Ruttle / AP

The victim’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, met with President Trump in the Oval Office on October 15, but declined an offer to meet Sacoolas, who was waiting in a nearby room.

The Sacoolas case has sparked controversy in Britain, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not believe “it could be right to use the diplomatic immunity process for this kind of purpose”. According to the State Department’s announcement late Thursday in the United States, a spokeswoman for the UK Home Office called it “Denial of Justice”.

“We are disappointed with this decision,” she said. “We are urgently considering our options.”

Ahead of a phone call to Johnson on October 9, Trump was photographed with a “secret” briefing, which stated that when the prime minister raised the subject of Sacoolas, the president should tell him that “the spouse of the employee of the US government “will not return to the UK. “

“The prime minister urged the president to rethink the U.S. position so that the victim can return to the UK, work with the police and give Harry’s family a chance to do justice,” said an email statement from Johnson’s office on the call, Bloomberg News said. “The President said he was fully aware of the case and deeply saddened by what happened. He expressed his condolences to Harry’s parents. The leaders agreed to work together to find a way forward as soon as possible.”

British media reported that Sacoolas had recently arrived in the country at the time of the accident, leading to speculation that she may not be used to driving on the left, as is common in Britain.

“The woman was driving on the wrong side of the road,” the president said one day after speaking to Johnson in October. “And that can happen, you know. These are the opposite streets. This happens. I’m not going to say it ever happened to me, but it did.”