United States tested a new missile and we are all worse for that

As 2019 came to an end, the United States tested a new missile that was until a few months ago banned by an international treaty. The missile took off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base and fell into a patch of the Pacific Ocean, which means the end of an important arms control treaty signed with the Soviet Union in 1987. The end of the treaty, although not unexpected , represents a worsening of relations between nuclear powers.

The test took place earlier this month at the Vandenberg Air Force Base on the central coast of California. The missile flew westward for approximately 310 miles, a distance previously prohibited by the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, or the INF Treaty for short. The missile was tested only three and a half months after the United States formally withdrew from the treaty after repeated accusations of Russian deception. Here is the video of the Department of Defense test.

The story goes back to 1987, when President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Prime Minister Mikhail Gorbachev signed the INF Treaty. The treaty between the US UU. And the USSR was designed to eliminate a complete class of missiles: the so-called medium and intermediate range missiles with ranges between 500 kilometers (310 miles) and 5,500 kilometers (3,417 miles). The net result of this was the elimination of thousands of nuclear-tipped missiles in Europe ready to attack the NATO allies of the United States, the Warsaw Pact countries and the Western Soviet Union.

There were some warnings. The treaty did not prohibit short-range ballistic missiles with ranges of 309 miles or less, nor did it prohibit intercontinental ballistic missiles with ranges of 3,418 miles or more. This left nuclear weapons on the battlefield and long-range nuclear missiles that destroyed the A-OK city, although for many the intention was to reach them as well.

The end of the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union left nuclear weapons behind, and Russia silently agreed to inherit responsibility for the treaty.

9M729 cruise missile sealed in launch boat, on display in Moscow, January 2019. Image: Xinhua (Getty)

But the rise of Vladimir Putin marked a downward shift in relations between the United States and Russia, and it is no surprise that in 2014 the State Department claimed that Russia had violated the INF Treaty with a new cruise missile launched from the ground. Relations with Russia sank again under President Trump, and in 2018 the State Department finally gave a name to the missile that violates the treaty: 9M729. According to Foggy Bottom, the 9M729 was supposedly an existing short-range cruise missile modified to fly to break treaties. Russia tried to convince the US UU. And to NATO that the missile was not a violation, but the Trump Administration announced in February 2019 that it would leave the treaty in six months. By August, the treaty was officially dead.

The United States tested this new missile only three and a half months after the end of the treaty, and clearly the effort to build it had lasted longer than that. The main contractor for the test was Northrop Grumman, and according to Harvard astronomer and space launch observer Jonathan McDowell, the missile looked very similar to the NG Castor 4 rocket.

Apparently, neither country plans to put nuclear weapons into its new missiles in the short term, but both Washington and Moscow are back on the long and winding road to do so. Intermediate weapons with nuclear points are an eventuality, especially for a power that extends between continents such as Russia. Most of the enemies and potential enemies of Russia are quite close. If Russia deploys them, the US UU. They could also do it and we could go back to where we started.

The disappearance of the INF Treaty is also a bad example to establish at a time when the world is trying to restrict the nuclear ambitions of countries like North Korea or Iran. If the great powers cannot comply with arms control treaties, why should anyone else?

North Korean Hwasong-12 missile launch, 2017. Photo: Getty

It could be argued that Russia, a country that murders dissidents abroad, supports regimes that use chemical weapons against civilians and intentionally bombs hospitals, is the bad actor here. One could also argue that Russia must be punished for violating the treaty, and that the United States is simply playing the hand that has been handed over.

But anyway, this is an important moment in a long performance between the two countries, each of which has 1,500 nuclear weapons on alert at all times and ready for launch at any time.

