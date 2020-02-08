United States customs are blocking car exports from New York

This week the Ministry of Homeland Security informed vehicle importers and exporters that all exports of vehicles with a title and registered vehicles will be postponed until further notice.

According to an email from Jalopnik sent by the customs and border protection agency to vehicle shippers and customs agents, “all exports of titles from New York or vehicles of New York registration are immediately put on hold.”

This development comes when the DHS responds to the implementation of the “Green Light Law” in New York, which allows New York residents to apply for standard non-commercial driving licenses, regardless of citizenship or legal status in the United States. The law also prohibits the New York Motor Vehicles Division from sharing data with federal agencies involved in immigration enforcement.

The DHS has implemented this export restriction in combination with other restrictions for New York, in particular the registration and renewal of Trusted Traveler programs such as Global Entry, SENTRI, FAST and NEXUS, many of which are used by residents of New York who are the country of the state crossing border with canada.

In a press release, DHS stated that both the Trust Traveler programs and the processing of vehicle exports require access to DMV records. In the case of the Trusted Traveler programs, the DHS claims that it uses the records to perform background checks to determine suitability. In the case of export, the data is used to verify ownership registrations.

In the past year, DHS agencies such as immigration and customs enforcement and customs and border protection authorities have come under fire for the use of state-collected DMV data, including the use of artificial intelligence, for databases of driver’s license photos of other to use states as an aid in the pursuit of suspected undocumented immigrants, sometimes without first obtaining a warrant. Events such as these have prompted New York lawmakers to include legislation on sharing information in addition to the new driving license requirements. Democrats in New York claim that these data sharing restrictions will provide better protection of civil rights, while DHS officials have suggested that the restrictions make it harder for the police to do their job.

In a statement on Friday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo called the policy of restricting New Yorkers’ access to trusted traveler programs “arbitrary and fickle” and “abuse of power,” noting that while 13 other states and the District of Columbia laws on their books, only New York is the target of new restrictions on travel programs or export processing.

We have contacted a number of customs agents and transport companies to understand the impact of these new restrictions on vehicle exports on their activities. Contact us at [email protected] if you work in shipping vehicles or customs brokers.

