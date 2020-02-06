United States charges Walmart Gunman in El Paso for hate crime: NPR

El Paso Walmart suspect Patrick Crusius, who was shown here during his murder charge in El Paso, Texas, is accused of killing 22 people.

Prosecutors have charged Patrick Wood Crusius with hate crimes related to the death of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas last August. Crusius is said to have told the police that he went to the store to kill “Mexicans”.

A federal grand jury returned a charge of 90 charges, which also included firearm charges related to the shootings, which the Department of Justice described as an act of domestic terrorism.

“The attack hit this community deeply,” said US attorney John Bash at a press conference in El Paso Thursday. He brought in the hate crime indictment, saying, “affirms federal interest” in stopping crimes directed against people based on actual or perceived national origin.

On August 3, the 21-year-old white suspect opened fire on an AK-47 at Cielo Vista Walmart in an attack that also injured 22 people.

Crusius had already been charged with murder at the state level. Crusius did not plead guilty to the murders during a court appearance last October, although police documents said he confessed to the crime.

Bash said the law provides for the death penalty for some of the charges, and Justice Minister William Barr would make the final decision whether the government would seek a death sentence or prison life if Crusius is convicted.

A sworn statement regarding the arrest warrant said that on the day of the shootout, Crusius said, “I am the shooter” when he surrendered to law enforcement officers. The affidavit added that Crusius later informed the authorities that he had driven more than 1,000 kilometers from the Dallaser suburb of Allen, Texas to Walmart near the U.S. border with Mexico.

“The store is a popular destination for Mexican tourists traveling from the neighboring town of Juarez to the United States,” reports Vanessa Romo from NPR.

Shortly before the shooting started, Crusius is said to have “posted a racist anti-immigrant screed on a website that is popular in white supremacy circles,” Romo reported. “In it the author protested against racial mixtures and the” Hispanic invasion of Texas “.”

“You are the instigator, not me,” said the online rant, as KERA reported. “I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic representatives caused by an invasion.”

A Crusius lawyer, David Lane, confirmed to NPR that he knew his client was on federal charges. He has made no additional comment.

Mallory Falk from KERA and Bill Chappell from NPR contributed to this report.