United coach Trimble said the team will have to complete the last quarter of the season

This is the last week in which Melbourne can attract new players to play the seven games required to qualify for the final. However, Trimble, a high-profile newcomer who was outstanding earlier this season, is unlikely to be replaced unless he finds a veteran who is immediately ready to play.

Vickerman said Trimble had to focus on his defense.

“Melo has had a number of games lately that he would not be satisfied with compared to the standard he played at earlier in the season,” said Vickerman.

“We did everything we could this week to challenge him and then encourage him to do better, but it hasn’t changed this evening, so we need to find a different perspective this week to keep him up to date.

“We didn’t have enough contributors tonight. Chris [Goulding] did most of our triple balls, we have a lot of other people who didn’t shoot tonight.

“We have urged Melo to focus on defense regardless of whether he fired a shot and in some situations he could have been better if he had [Jerome] Randle guarded on the course.”

Melbourne must win at least four of the last seven to reach the final.

In the past few years, 15 wins have been good enough to reach the top four, but in the race that is so tight, 16 could be the magic number. United would have to finish 5-2 this season.

“In this quarter of the season we won three games on the road and lost one and three at home,” said Vickerman.

“It was a below-average quarter for us, but we still have a quarter ahead of us and we need a positive result, be it 5: 2 or 4: 3. We need a positive result, we have three at home, four are on the go. ” “

Melbourne captain Goulding had 26 points in the defeat and he summed up the situation of his team well.

“If we can show off our skills, we can beat anyone,” Goulding told NBL Media.

“But we also showed that anyone can beat us. We have to find out.”

Melbourne United will play New Zealand Breakers in Auckland next Sunday at 3 p.m. AEDT.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

