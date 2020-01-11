United are out against Sixers as the finals draw near

Loading...

Melbourne captain Chris Goulding had the best game of his career in Adelaide with 26 points, while Shawn Long scored 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Early sales hurt them badly, persistent shooting and decision-making problems bothered them unless Goulding or Long had the ball.

United’s Melo Trimble received the ball but had a bad night

Melbourne (11-10) has the best possible route to the final as they compete against each team in the league to complete the seven-game campaign.

As for Melbourne, the ongoing struggles of the important point guard Melo Trimble, whose shots have been fired in the last four games. He had five points and five assists, but only shot two out of 13 points from the field.

Two Goulding threes had knocked United off and ran, but visitors couldn’t keep up with the hustle and bustle of the Sixers, led by rookie attacker Obi Kyei and others, as the Sixers controlled the opening period.

Melbourne continued to hamper its own efforts to score eight goals in the opening quarter and was between 32 and 24 after the fourth quarter.

Sixers stars Daniel Johnson and Jerome Randle both fired for the home team and contributed to the double-digit lead at the start of the second season.

But United managed to get back into the competition, just catching up before Adelaide took the lead at 53:48 at half-time with some sloppy mistakes at half-time. While United’s offensive was solid, their defense needed to be improved.

Melbourne coach Dean Vickerman tried to juggle his ranks and find a group that the team could reinstate in the competition, but none of them seemed to remain.

Sixers Bank increased at the same time that Eric Griffins driver Tomahawk Dunk extended the lead to 70-59 in the late third semester.

As good as Adelaide in the third term, they couldn’t take the decisive blow and Goulding’s three on Summerton reduced their lead to 79-70 in the last term.

Anthony Drmic shot for Adelaide while Goulding continued to shoot, falling five points further to six points.

But Randle rose and threw some big shots as the Sixers celebrated a decisive victory.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading