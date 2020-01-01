United and Phoenix face tough NBL race as Flyers and Boomers seek WNBL final

Loading...

Scenario: In tight competition, United were too irregular in losing five games at home despite exceptional wins over favorites Perth and Sydney. NBA import Shawn Long has played, Mitch McCarron too, but offensively there are too many question marks. Melbourne is talented enough to race if it solves its problems.

What they should do: In previous seasons, 14 wins have meant a place in the final, but with a game or two between the third and the eighth, this team may need 15 or 16 wins to secure the first four. Two Illawarra games are essential, everyone is in the final. It will be a nervous January for United fans, but they have already run in this period. They will also want to avoid a semi-final with the Perth Wildcats, especially if the defending champions and the Sydney Kings remain among the top two teams and have an advantage on the field.

South East Melbourne Phoenix

Position: 5e. 8-10.

Remaining parts: 10. New Zealand (home), Illawarra (away), Perth (a), Sydney (a), Brisbane (a), Cairns (a), Adelaide (a), Sydney (h), New Zealand (a) , Melbourne (h).

Mitch Creek is a competitor for MVP.Credit: Getty Images

Scenario: The freshman Phoenix is ​​one of the most entertaining teams in the league. They also fight. But their defense remains suspect and it cost them dearly, especially against the best four teams. Mitch Creek is arguably the MVP, at least he's a prime candidate, while Dane Pineau is a serious contender for the most improved player.

What they should do: To make the final, the Phoenix must go at least 6-4 which brings them to 14 wins. Two games with New Zealand present themselves as opportunities, as do the Brisbane and Cairns games. Win all four and the Phoenix will be almost there. Despite being a first-year franchise, the Phoenix have a lot of experience in Creek, Adam Gibson, Tai Wesley and Ben Madgen, which could prove crucial in lobby games.

Southside flyers

Position: 1st, 12-2.

Remaining parts: 7. Perth (away), Adelaide (a), Melbourne (a), Bendigo (a), Canberra (home), Adelaide (h), Sydney (h).

Scenario: The Flyers took everything in front of them, Opals stars Jenna O’Hea and Leilani Mitchell having stellar seasons and WNBA import center Mercedes Russell proving one of the campaign's signatures. The Flyers' bench also has a bigger impact, so they have more growth to come. If the Flyers are in great shape, then a title is within their reach.

Flyers captain Jenna O & # 39; Hea had a fantastic season.Credit: Mick Connolly

What they should do: Melbourne and Canberra are close behind, so the Flyers must maintain their solid road record, 6-0, as they have some sizzling away games starting with the Perth-Adelaide trip this round. If the Flyers continue to win, they will finish first and have a home pitch for the entire final. This will be crucial, as will keeping their stars in shape and shooting.

Melbourne Boomers

Position: 2nd. 10-4.

Remaining parts: 7. Sydney (outside), Adelaide (a), Southside (home), Canberra (a), Sydney (a), Townsville (a), Perth (h).

Ezi Magbegor has improved considerably this season.Credit: Mick Connolly

Scenario: The Boomers look better in every game and have made their way into title considerations behind a balanced attack by Lindsay Allen and Cayla George, plus a productive bench. The Ezi Magbegor opal center is making great strides forward, its combination with George could be revealing. Canberra is on the same record and the Flyers are above them, but Melbourne is on the hunt.

What they should do: The Boomers are likely to finish in the top two, but have a tricky schedule with two games against a dangerous Sydney, a tough trip to Adelaide and glimpses of the finals against Southside and Canberra. If they are good enough to win the majority, they will deserve their place.

Bendigo spirit

Position: 8th. 3-12.

Remaining parts: 6. Canberra (home), Perth (away), Southside (h), Perth (h), Sydney (a), Townsville (a).

Perth Lynx guard Shyla Heal. Credit: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Scenario: The Spirit was better than its record suggests and held up against all sides but paid for the bad patches. Teen guard Shyla Heal is a rising star and clearly grew up learning from opals guards Tessa Lavey and Kelly Wilson. Young striker Demi Skinner also tried her luck and seems to be a talented scorer.

What they should do: Each victory will be cherished by the Spirit because they have a multitude of contenders for the final on their dance card. If they can win a few wins, they could shape the top four, especially if they can win one or two wins in their two games in Perth.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

