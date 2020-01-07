United adds larger aircraft for the Casper-Denver route

Loading...

A United Airlines E-175 is pictured in a handout photo. The larger aircraft is put into service in Casper and Denver. (Courtesy of Natrona County International Airport)

CASPER, Wyo. – United Airlines announced plans to use a larger aircraft on the Casper-Denver route.

According to a message from Natrona County International Airport, United will use the E-175, a 76-seat aircraft with 12 seats in “United First” and 64 seats in the economy.

The publication says the aircraft has more room for customers with wider seats and islands than other regional aircraft. First-class seats also have a power supply. All seats are equipped with large listening boxes that can hold standard-sized tote bags.

Aport director Glenn Januska says that not every United flight will be on the 175, but that United is planning the plane for peak times.

“I flew a 175 before and I think the Casper community will be very happy with the plane,” said Januska in the press release.