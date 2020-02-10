Unital Ring Light novels the sequel to the four Cour Alicization Anime [Spoilers]

The Anime Sword Art online season 4 is based on the Unital ring bow of the SAO series. – Photo credit: abec

The fourth season of Sword Art Online appears to be a long way off, as the third season has not yet been fully completed. But announcements about the anime episodes of Sword Art Online: Alicization and the upcoming novel series Sword Art Online: Unital Ring light give fans an insight into the future of Kirito, Asuna, Alice Schuberg and other SAO characters.

What we know for sure is that Aniplex intends to convert the entire SAO series to anime. The production companies have confirmed that the third season will adjust the entire Alicization sheet. A direct sequel to Alicization is already in the works, and while it may not be any longer than Alicization, it may be the final end of the whole story.

The story for the SAO anime was written by Japanese author Reki Kawahara (spin-offs such as Gun Gale Online and SAO: Clover’s Regret have a different author). SAO started as a novel competition for Dengeki Novel Prize, which was published as a web novel itself because the story was too long. (Unfortunately, the web novel is no longer available online.)

From 2002 to 2008, Kawahara published a series of side stories and a direct sequel on its own website, building on the success of the original premise. The series was finally recorded with Kadokawa’s Dengeki bunko print and from 2009 it was converted into a light novel series.

In addition to SAO, Kawahara had many ideas. From 2004 to 2009, he wrote a web novel called The Isolator (Zettai Naur Kodokusha) that told the story of a teenager named Utsugi Minoru, who was given superhuman strength when various alien life forms came into contact with the human species. He again took part in the Dengeki Novel Prize competition with the Accel World story and won.

Kawahara relied on many time gaps in the original history of the SAO, as the writing competition required a solid ending, not a cliffhanger or an end to continue. Unsatisfied with the course of the Aincrad story, he restarted the first two volumes as a spin-off called Sword Art Online: Progressive (which also includes a manga adaptation). Progressive follows Kirito and Asuna as they clear Aincrad floor by floor.

The English translation of the SAO Light Novel series is published by Yen Press. When the last part of the third season of “SAO: Alicization” was broadcast, the English light novels had only appeared up to volume 18. SAO Volume 19: Moon Cradle to appear on April 21, 2020. Several active fan translation projects that are already running up to Volume 18 are the end of the Alicization storyline.

This article offers everything you need to know about Sword Art Online Season 4 and all the news related to it. Therefore, this article will be updated with news, rumors and analysis over time. Meanwhile, let’s go into what is known for sure.

Sword Art Online Season 3 Break Confirmed: Alicization becomes a split cour anime that requires multiple breaks

Anime studio A-1 Pictures has already confirmed the number of episodes for the anime adaptation of Sword Art Online: Alicization. (There will also be episodes like Episode 18.5.) The third season consists of four courses that adjust the entire Alicization arc.

A cour is a three-month airtime unit based on the seasons. Four courses mean the four quarters of a whole year. When the official website was launched for the first time, it was not specified whether all four Sword Art Online Season 3 courses would be broadcast in succession.

When the third season began broadcasting the Alicization Blu-Ray / DVD volumes, it was only announced in episode 24. In October 2019, it was announced that the second half, Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, will be released on 8 Blu-Ray / DVD box sets. Part 2 has 23 episodes, which means that the entire adaptation comprises 47 episodes.

The Sword Art Online: The Alicization pause was confirmed early. Matsuoka Yoshitsugu (voice actress for Kirito) mentioned that Alicization’s four courses are “divided into 2 x 2 cour sections”. The third season was interrupted from April 2019 and continued with part 2 in October 2019.

The exact release date for Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld was October 12, 2019. The original plan may have changed slightly since the anime was paused again in late December 2019. Finally, the last fourth was announced. The third season ran on Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll and HIDIVE.

Sword Art Online: Alicization’s light novels compared to anime

The third season of the anime adaptation is based on the Arc Sword Art Online: Alicization, the longest story arc so far. According to the author’s afterword in Light Novel Volume 18, Kawahara wrote the entire Alicization story in web novel format, starting in January 2005 and ending in 2008.

Years later, Kawahara wrote a web novel called Cradle Of The Moon, a side story from Underworld that takes place just before Alicization ends. The Alicization story was adapted into light novels from volumes 9 to 18, while volumes 19 and 20 were referred to as Moon Cradle Parts 1 and 2.

The third season of the anime adaptation will adapt the entire Alicization Arc. The pace should be a bit faster compared to previous seasons, as compared to the eight books that have been adjusted from the first two seasons, 10 books have to be covered.

As expected, many details from the light novels have to be compressed for the anime adaptation. For example, Kawahara on Twitter noted that the anime’s opening episodes went beyond the “reason why the current artificial floodlights can’t be used as weapons”.

“In animation, it is necessary to strongly compress explanatory parts, and we cannot convey all of the logic,” he tweeted.

The fans are already beginning to make comparisons between the light novel and the anime. The biggest difference in episode 1 was the action scene in Gun Gale Online, which featured a GGO Asuna. This scene was completely anime-style, but it was a nice addition that paused the info dumping in the second half of Episode 1.

Fans also noticed that the TV show had apparently skipped Volume 10, Chapter 3 Zakkaria Sword Arts Tournament, so Kawahara apologized.

“I’m sorry that the Zakkaria arch was only managed by a flashback, but it is necessary to deal with episodes selectively, even though the season consists of four courses as there are 10 books,” said Kawahara. “I think two books per course are the limit if you want to do the adaption faithfully, but I think Zakkaria was the biggest cut.”

In episode 24, the anime had ended the end of volume 14. The SAO: Alicization episode 25 of the story arc War of Underworld was opened with the story events Volume 15 and ends with Volume 18: Alicization Lasting.

The story will take you back to the real world and show what happened before the events on Ocean Turtle. Sinon will also compete against a player named Subtilizer in the fourth Gun Gale online Bullet of Bullets tournament. It turns out that Subtilizer is somehow connected to everything that happens.

Meanwhile, Kirito is recovering from the aftermath of the fight against Administrator Quinella. Alice takes Kirito to visit her hometown Rulid Village. Alice must bring the people of the human realm together to defend themselves against the impending invasion of the Dark Territory.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOD9g4wFWwU (/ embed)

The bad news is that Kawahara has not yet released enough books for Sword Art Online Season 4 to be produced immediately after Season 3. The good news is that he’s working hard on the sequel.

Will there be a Sword Art Online: Moon Cradle movie?

The biggest question mark is what Aniplex intends to do with the two volumes of Sword Art Online: Moon Cradle. Although Moon Cradle chronologically occurs before the end of the Alicization arc, the Alicization anime does not adjust the Moon Cradle arc.

When Kawahara wrote the story, he said that the Moon Cradle web novel was originally “structured so that it could be read as an independent fantasy story with some common character names (with the original works)”. Therefore, the adaptation of the light novels in chronological order would seriously disrupt the flow of history in the Alicization Anime.

Moon Cradle is made up of several SAO characters who spend many years of virtual time in Underworld. The action is self-contained and has so far only been indirectly relevant for Unital Ring (further information can be found in the Spoiler section below).

But how did so many years go? In episode 1 of SAO: Alicization, Kirito explained the concept of Fluctlight acceleration, with which a human full diving can experience time faster via the Soul Translator. This time dilation factor is normally limited to 1,500 to avoid refilling the Fluctlight memory. At the end of the Alicization, however, the Fluctlight acceleration is raised far beyond the safety limits.

Before certain SAO characters are ejected from Underworld, Rath decides to clear all memories that have accumulated after increasing the Fluctlight acceleration rate. That said, Moon Cradle is a story about a life full of memories in the underworld that characters will not remember once they are in the real world.

Moon Cradle is similar to Ordinal Scale in that it is not necessary to watch the last movie to understand the plot of the main anime series. So it would make sense for Aniplex to adapt the story as a Moon Cradle film, as it would offer the audience something new until the release of Sword Art Online Season 4.

The cover of Sword Art Online: Moon Cradle features two new SAO characters named Ronye and Tiese, both of whom are introduced during the Alicization arc. – Photo credit: abec

Sword Art Online: The sequel to Unital Ring was released in 2018

In early 2017, Kawahara had promised “another big bow” that will lead “back to the real world”. Starting with Sword Art Online Volume 21, the author plans to develop a new type of game idea that differs from The Seed games (Alfheim, GGO, etc.), Underworld and the Augmented Reality Ordinal Scale.

This means that the new story arc requires Kirito, Asuna and all other SAO characters to start over. The story is also new territory because it is the first SAO story arc that is not based on a web novel.

Kawahara also left a message at the end of the web cradle, “Cradle of the Moon,” saying that “the struggles between Kirito and Asuna, Leafa, Sinon and others and Alice will continue” if “they are descendants.” swords are recorded on the “last, largest battlefield: The War of Intelligence Space”. It remains to be seen whether this was an indication of the upcoming story arc or not.

Kawahara finally announced that the new story arc will be called Sword Art Online: Unital Ring 1 and will be a direct sequel to Alicization. The author explained that Unital Ring’s title has a similar ordering scale, since both titles refer to a mathematical term, but this does not mean that the two storylines are connected in any way.

When the fans asked if SAO: Unital Ring is longer than Alicization, he replied, “Oh … I hope very much, not.” In the recent interviews, Reki implied that Unital Ring could be the definitive end when he said, “If the anime goes.” to continue, my light novel after Alicization will be over. “

At the Dengeki Choukansha Fair 2018, a bonus short story entitled The End of Summer and the Straw Hat was published. (Warning: this story takes place between Alicization and Unital Ring 1 and contains a large spoiler related to Alice.)

The release date for SAO Volume 21 was December 7, 2018. SAO Volume 23: Unital Ring 2 was released on December 10, 2019.

Bikini Alice goes to the beach with Asuna and the other girls. – Photo credit: abec

What does Unital Ring mean for Sword Art Online Season 4? A-1 picture director Manabu Ono once said in an official interview that he had spoken to Aniplex staff when the SAO: Ordinal Scale film was tested on the screen and “they planned to customize the entire Sword Art Online series” ,

While Ono didn’t specifically mention SAO: Unital Ring or the possibility of Sword Art Online Season 4, keep in mind that Kawahara had already publicly announced Unital Ring when this interview was released. Therefore, it is not inappropriate to assume that a SAO: Unital Ring anime is in our future.

Release date of Sword Art Online season 4: Alicization ends in June 2020, unital ring anime possible until 2024?

Up until the last update, Aniplex, A-1 Pictures or other companies involved in the production of the anime have not officially confirmed the release date of Sword Art Online Season 4. The production of an anime sequel was also not announced.

Once the message is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it can be speculated as to when or whether the release date of Sword Art Online Season 4 will take place in the future.

Predicting the release date of Season 4 of Sword Art Online is a little difficult because the number of volumes for Unital Ring is unknown. Assuming that there are 10 volumes like Alicization, Reki Kawahara could not finish the new story arc until 2023 at the earliest.

And that presupposes that he starts moving forward by publishing an average of two books a year. Volume 22, which was released on October 10, 2019, contained four side stories, while volume 23, which was released on December 10, 2019, was the direct continuation of the Unital Ring story.

The development of anime projects takes years, so the earliest expected premiere date for SAO season 4 is 2024 or later. Of course, if the last SAO story arc is shorter, this would dramatically change the schedule for each anime sequel. It is also possible that Kawahara will only publish one book per year, which would mean that waiting for the Unital Ring anime could in fact be quite long.

As already mentioned, it makes sense to create a moon cradle film. Another option, however, would be to customize Moon Cradle as the Single Cour Sword Art online season 4. This would mean that Unital Ring is the Sword Art Online Season 5, closing the long gap between the season three finale and the completion of Unital Ring.

Kirito finally returns for the Arc Sword Art Online: Unital Ring from the Light Novel series. – Photo credits: abec / ASCII Media Works

Sword Art Online: Unital Ring Anime Spoiler

It is 2026 and it has been half a year since the ordinal scale incident. Kirigaya Kazuto (the real name of Kirito) was attacked by Johnny Black, a former member of the Laughing Coffin murder guild, before the summer break in late June. Although Kirito spent years of virtual time in Underworld, he woke up from his coma in the real world on August 1, 2026.

After a long recovery, Kirito returned home and it is only ten days until he turns eighteen on October 7th. (Coincidentally, the Alicization anime premiered on Kirito’s birthday.)

The SAO Volume 21 prologue is about Kirito’s and Asuna’s birthdays, and Kirito’s considerations of how his life could have been different if his parents hadn’t died in a car accident when he was a baby. Since his real name was Narusaka Kazuto before he was adopted, Kazuto strangely believes that he used the player named Naruto instead of Kirito.

Asuna will soon be 18 too. Since both main SAO characters will soon be of age, it would not be surprising if the Unital Ring story arc contains a wedding of Kirito and Asuna. Although Alice may have something to say about this, since she and Kirito grew very close together during their time in Underworld.

Since Alice emerged from Underworld, she has been living in the real world with a humanoid mechanical body that is complete with schoolgirl clothing. When Alice met Kirito’s parents, she treated her as if she were Kirito’s wife as she addressed her.

Asuna was angry and threw down the glove, promising to end the truce for the feud of love that they had introduced in the underworld. Poor Kirito could only hide from the two girls who were chasing him.

Kirito and Asuna had suppressed many of their memories of Underworld, but had not completely forgotten it. While Kirito is angry that he can only remember fragments of memories from Underworld, Asuna jokes that she is okay with losing some memories, as she believes he was busy getting into trouble with other women. Needless to say, Kirito probably wishes he could restart his love relationships, not just his memories.

Art from Sword Art Online Volume 18 shows how sparks fly when Asuna and Alice are together in the same room. – Photo credit: abec

Back in the real world, Kirito and his virtual daughter Yui discuss what birthday present to buy for Asuna. Since Yui was designed by Kayaba Akihiko, the inventor of SAO and The Seed, he has developed into a self-confident, top-down artificial intelligence. It is even suggested that Yui’s skills have grown to be in control of Japan’s supercomputers.

Kirito finally decides to dive into New Aincrad, the replica of the floating castle. The floors in Alfheim Online are now open to the 50th floor and the players are slowly working their way up. But Kirito wants peace of mind so that he can concentrate on doing the homework at school and transports him to the small log house that he and Asuna originally built on floor 22.

Kirito is almost done with his report, hears footsteps and wrongly thinks that the blue-haired Asuna has entered. Instead, it’s blonde Alice who became a Caith Sith cat knight in Alfheim because it was the easiest way to become a dragon knight.

Alice had announced herself in a big speech at a press conference to the world and is now campaigning for human rights for AI. She was known by players for chewing out PKer for her behavior. But she also enjoyed relaxing in Alfheim as it was similar to Underworld.

The light, novel cover for Sword Art Online: Unital Ring 1 shows the new character designs and a crumbling New Aincrad. On Twitter, Kawahara said that “the effect of Kirito’s metal armor is as great as that of Alice’s cat ears”. – Photo credit: abec

Due to Fluctlight acceleration, Underworld had passed 200 years since Integrity Knight Alice Synthesis Thirty disappeared. The last time Kirito, Asuna and Alice sneaked into the underworld, the technology had developed so far that people lived in space, populated planets and pilots, not Integrity Knights, flew Mechadragons. All three characters were almost considered a legend by the latest generation of AI people living in the Human Empire.

Fluctlight copies of Kirito and Asuna had lived on in this world (the events of Moon Cradle). They became Underworld’s “King and Queen of the Stars” and Kirito believes his virtual counterpart died in virtual time 30 years ago. But Rath Corporation had reset Fluctlight acceleration, so Underworld was running at the same pace as reality.

Despite the long separation from Underworld, Alice hoped to revive her sister Selka Zuberg, who had survived in Deep Freeze at the Central Cathedral. Alice also hoped to hatch the dragon siblings again and raise them again.

Finally Asuna logs on and joins Kirito and Alice in the log cabin. Alice and Asuna are polite on the outside, but Kirito definitely notices the change in mood when the two women are in the same room together.

Without warning, Kirito’s wooden hut is shaken by a massive earthquake, which should be impossible in virtual space. Everyone is shocked when the sky turns red and has a hexagonal pattern that perfectly reflects the system-wide event that caught everyone in Sword Art Online.

“It’s been a while, Kiibou.” Argo returns! And in real life without whiskers! Volume 21 ends with the popular rat girl from the Progressive series being brought back and apparently switching to Kirito’s SAO survivor school. – Photo credit: abec

Suddenly Aincrad starts to crumble and the piece of land with Kiritos and Asuna’s log house sinks to the ground. Kirito recalls the Ordinal Scale incident and how Professor Shigemura restored the original Aincrad to the old SAO server in Argus Keller. This original Aincrad serves as Yuuna’s grave, but since it is difficult to access this server, Kirito decided to focus on making the ALO Aincrad log home her only true home.

To protect the log cabin, Asuna suggests using her wings to change the trajectory of the falling landmass so that it ends up in a river. They are successful and the newly created blockhouse island jumps around in the river until it flows into a forest.

The warnings of the red hexagonal sky disappear and Kirito, Asuna and Alice suddenly lose their ability to fly. Kirito tries unsuccessfully to pull up the air traffic controller’s assistant and then curled up to plunge into the river, losing half of his life.

The new SAO girl Kamura Shikimi is a direct link to Accel World as this name is identical to Kuroyukihime’s mother. Kamura and RECT acquired Soul Translator (STL) technology after the Alicization incident. Credit: abec

When all three swim to the surface of the water, they find that Kirito and Asuna have lost their elf ears, but cat ears Alice is here to stay. All three are no longer airworthy and swim to the coast in search of the log cabin. Then they noticed that they stayed wet, which was unusual since wet clothes in ALO usually dried within seconds.

With a depressing feeling, Kirito tried several times to access the menu system – even with the other hand – but the menu was not displayed. Instead, he found that he had to draw a circle clockwise with his right index and middle finger.

In contrast to ALO’s square menu, a light purple ring menu was called up in this action, in which status, skills, equipment, memory, quests, map, communication and system were displayed. Old messages are deleted and your friend list is empty so that you cannot send a message to anyone. Kirito cannot contact Yui either, although technically he is his navigation elf.

Wait … is Kirito seriously trying to get into Alice and Asuna’s pants? When Kirito tries to take his sword out of the camp, it materializes on his back and feels as heavy as a steel beam since he is now only a level 1 character. Kirito is about to retreat on his butt so he clings to something that happens to be the girls’ sword belts! Even worse, when Kirito starts experimenting with his storage, he is accidentally overloaded with his own armor and just gets stuck in his boxers! – Photo credit: abec

All three quickly recognize that they are listed as level 1 characters, although ALO has no levels. Kirito checks in his camp, except for the Excalibur Holy Sword and the Black World (the sword created by Lisbeth), that everything has been wiped out. The girls also lack most of their belongings, and Asuna assumes that they were only allowed to keep their two most valuable possessions.

With a big sigh of relief, Kirito and Asuna find a door-shaped submenu to log out. While Unital Ring changed the world, they don’t seem to be tied to a death game like before. However, Kirito quickly realizes that they are in a survival game because the statistics record their thirst and hunger. It is up to Kirito and his friends to find out what’s going on in both the virtual and real world.

Note: For more information on Kamura Shikimi and Argo, please read the article about these new characters from Sword Art Online: Unital Ring.

A copy of Kirito’s soul becomes the Star King in Underworld. – Photo credit: Azuto

What’s that supposed to mean? The title Sword Art Online: Unital Ring could be an indication of the unification of the worlds. Sword Art Online: Alicization blurred the lines between realities based on the events in Underworld and Ocean Turtle. In the case of Unital Ring, both the virtual world and the real world can experience an event that is similar to the original SAO.

The beginning of the prologue also offers an important clue. What Kirito doesn’t notice is that Higa Takeru, the chief developer of Soul Translator, not only saved the physical bodies of Kirito and Asuna, but also a copy of Kirito’s 200-year-old soul.

This copy of Kirito lived in the underworld for years and he terrified Higa with a prophecy that the doors to reality would open. This star king also makes this cryptic message:

“I would be known in the underworld as the Star King, just as Asuna would be known as the Star Queen. Kazuto and Asuna rediscovered all of Quinella’s secrets, used them, reforged the world, removed all barriers between civilizations, the four kingdoms with united the monsters in the dark areas … and then conquered the room itself. “

Before the scientist can do anything, Star King virtually escapes the Ocean Turtle laboratory, jumps on the Internet, and disappears in the United States. Star King believes the future of augmented reality and VR is in America, and he’s also trying to find a specific person who has real-world skills that are similar to Accel World.

Why is that relevant? During the first sections of Sword Art Online: Unital Ring, Star King and the soul of Kayaba Akihiko apparently have a virtual chat. They discuss the future of the Nexus, the entire network of VR worlds that emerged from The Seed. Star King and Kayaba only act as observers and are unsure whether the Nexus will wither and die or evolve to the next stage: unification.

In addition, the book publisher Kadokawa has confirmed that Unital Ring’s story is about a new mysterious survival game set in a new world. In addition, all virtual worlds created with The Seed (Alfheim Online, Gun Gale Online and many more) have suddenly merged or merged into a single VR game world!

Does this also mean that VR worlds and reality will collide at Unital Ring? Unfortunately, anime fans have to wait a long time for Sword Art Online Season 4 to see our reality. Stay tuned!