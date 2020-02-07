Unique ambassador Ayalon at Newsmax TV: Peace plan good for Palestinians

The former Israeli ambassador to the United States called the Trump administration’s peace plan “very good for the Palestinians” and called the involvement of the Arab countries in the process a key to success.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Show”, ex-diplomat Daniel Ayalon called the plan, led by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, a “good” and “balanced plan”.

“What I like so much about President Trump is that … he understands the world and international relations very well and also knows who America’s friends and enemies are – and who is the best friend and ally of the United States in the region and Beyond, ”he said.

“This plan is very good for the Palestinians,” he said, adding that everything Israel wants in return is “security and recognition.”

“This is a balanced and realistic plan,” he said. He complained that the Palestinians rejected him and said that they “did not even read it”.

He said the current peace plan will bring other Arab countries that are Israeli allies into the process.

“Hopefully these countries rely on the Palestinians,” he said. “This is the only way to get them to the table.”

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

,