Union Pacific predicts 25% fall in quantity because of virus

OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific’s initial-quarter revenue enhanced 6%, but the railroad expects shipping and delivery quantity to plummet 25% in the 2nd quarter mainly because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The railroad mentioned Thursday it attained $1.47 billion, or $2.15 for each share, in the very first quarter. That is up from $1.39 billion, or $1.93 per share, a 12 months back.

The effects topped Wall Road expectations. The 7 analysts surveyed by Zacks Financial commitment Investigate predicted earnings of $1.86 for each share, on typical.

The railroad’s earnings declined 3% to $5.23 billion. 4 analysts surveyed by Zacks anticipated $5.11 billion.

Union Pacific reported the variety of carloads of freight it shipped in the first quarter fell 7%, but the quantity has declined sharply since then as automakers closed their crops and other brands slowed output due to the fact of the virus outbreak.

The Omaha, Nebraska-primarily based corporation operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 Western states.

Union Pacific Corp. shares have fallen 19% considering the fact that the beginning of the 12 months, while the S&P 500 index has dropped 13%. The stock has lessened 17% in the very last 12 months.

_____

Components of this story had been generated by Automatic Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) making use of information from Zacks Investment Study. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

Josh Funk, The Related Push