Union Pacific: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Information 1130

Rogers Media takes advantage of cookies for personalization, to personalize its on the web adverts, and for other uses. Master additional or modify your cookie choices. Rogers Media supports the Digital Promotion Alliance ideas. By continuing to use our assistance, you agree to our use of cookies.

We use cookies (why?) You can modify cookie preferences. Ongoing web site use signifies consent.

Loading content articles…



by The Related Push

Posted Apr 23, 2020 5:11 am PDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday documented initial-quarter web cash flow of $1.47 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-centered corporation explained it had financial gain of $2.15 per share.

The final results topped Wall Road anticipations. The typical estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Expenditure Study was for earnings of $1.86 for every share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.23 billion in the period, which also topped Road forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks envisioned $5.11 billion.

Union Pacific shares have fallen 19% given that the commencing of the yr, even though the Common & Poor’s 500 index has dropped 13%. The inventory has reduced 17% in the very last 12 months.

_____

This tale was created by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) utilizing info from Zacks Investment decision Study. Access a Zacks inventory report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP

The Involved Press

We have sent an email with directions to make a new password. Your current password has not been modified.

We are going to ship you a link to make a new password.

* #forgotPasswordForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* backButton *

* forgotPassword_sendButton *

* /forgotPasswordForm *

* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *

* identify *

* electronic mail *

* postalCode *

* gender *

* birthdate_required *

Subscribe to Information 1130 newsletters

I realize that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Loading newsletters

By clicking Validate Account, I concur to the phrases of provider and privacy policy of Rogers Media.

* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *

* mergeAccounts *

* general public_profileBlurb *

Display screen Name:

* public_displayName *

* general public_title *

* general public_gender *

* public_birthdate *

* public_emailAddress *

* public_handle *

* community_phoneNumber *

Updating your profile knowledge…

You have activated your account, please really feel absolutely free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.

You have activated your account, remember to feel absolutely free to browse our exceptional contests, films and articles.

An error has occurred though seeking to update your particulars. You should get in touch with us.

Welcome again, * welcomeName *!

* loginWidget *

Or

Welcome back again, !

* #userInformationForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* traditionalSignIn_password *

* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *

* /userInformationForm *

Or

* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* mergePassword *

* backButton *

* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *

* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *

You should ensure the information below in advance of signing up.

* #registrationForm_radio_2 *

* traditionalRegistration_firstName *

* traditionalRegistration_lastName *

* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *

* traditionalRegistration_displayName *

* traditionalRegistration_password *

* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *

* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *

* traditionalRegistration_gender *

* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_needed *

Subscribe to News 1130 newsletters

I have an understanding of that I can withdraw my consent at any time

By checking this box, I agree to the conditions of services and privateness coverage of Rogers Media.

* backButton *

* createAccountButton *

* /registrationForm_radio_2 *

Verify your email for a url to reset your password.

We’ve sent an e mail with instructions to produce a new password. Your existing password has not been modified.

We did not recognize that password reset code. Enter your e-mail deal with to get a new a person.

* #resetPasswordForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* /resetPasswordForm *

Password has been correctly updated.

* newPasswordForm *

* newpassword *

* newpasswordConfirm *

* /newPasswordForm *

Thank you for verifying your electronic mail address.

Sorry we could not validate that e-mail handle. Enter your e mail below and we are going to send you another electronic mail.

* #resendVerificationForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* /resendVerificationForm *

You could have developed a profile with one more Rogers Media model that can be utilized to log into this internet site.

* #userInformationForm *

* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *

* traditionalSignIn_password *

* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *

* traditionalSignIn_createButton *

* /userInformationForm *

Or

* loginWidget *