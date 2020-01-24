Union fines for violation of court order in labor dispute Regina refinery paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Especially those intended to bring a certain degree of stability to a tense labor dispute,” he wrote in a verdict released Wednesday.

The Regina police have accused 14 Unifor members of the blockade and are still deciding whether additional costs should be imposed.

“In light of this statement, we ask that Unifor abide by the current order and lift the blockade,” said refinery owner Federated Co-operatives Ltd. in a press release.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the Regina police on Wednesday, chief Evan Bray said officers had a plan to deal with the situation and contacted Unifor.

Bray reiterated that blocking access to the refinery is illegal. He said that allegations that the SWAT police team was at the refinery and had used tear gas were not true.

Unifor Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne said the members would continue to hold the picket line, which had grown with layers of screens and parked rental vehicles with deflated tires.

The company excluded workers at the beginning of December after they voted overwhelmingly for a strike. The most important problem is the changes in the pension plan that the company wants to make.

Paul Woit, who has worked at the refinery for almost 20 years, is three years away from his retirement. He said that what the company is proposing would cause him to lose half his pension.

“Thirty thousand (dollars) a year,” he said Wednesday. “I can’t afford this. I can’t make it up to you.”

Federative cooperatives have said employees are not paying their retirement, which costs the company more than $ 100 million a year and is unsustainable in the long run. It says it offers a choice between staying in their defined benefit plan – but having to contribute to it – or moving to a defined contribution plan.

Wednesday’s ruling came when labor leaders from all over Canada participated in a meeting to support refinery workers.

“This fight is about all of us,” Hassan Yussuff, president of the Canadian Labor Congress, told a crowd gathered on the picket line.

Supporters raised flags representing various trade unions united behind the workers, including nurses ‘unions, the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Saskatchewan Government and General Workers’ Association.

Some workers’ leaders, including Yussuff, called on Prime Minister Scott Moe and his Saskatchewan government to get both parties back to the table.

NDP opposition leader Ryan Meili, who attended the meeting, said the government should facilitate a meeting between both parties.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press