Union fines for violation of court order in labor dispute over refinery in Regina

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to adjust its online advertisements and for other purposes. More information or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the principles of the Digital Advertising Alliance. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.

We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued use of the site means permission.

Loading articles …



from The Canadian Press

Posted on Jan 22 2020 12:15 PST

A man holds a Unifor flag during a rally at the Co-op refinery on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A Regina court imposed a $ 100,000 fine on Unifor for violating a court order setting limits on the collection of the Co-op refinery.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Michael Bell

REGINA – A judge imposed a fine of $ 100,000 on Unifor for violating a court order setting limits on the collection of the Regina Co-op refinery.

The judge found the trade union intentionally and intentionally disobeying a provisional order that limits the time members could use to keep traffic in and out of the factory.

The police arrested and charged 14 Unifor members on Monday afternoon for blocking access to the refinery.

The court’s ruling came when labor leaders from all over Canada took part in a meeting to support the more than 700 employees at the facility.

Unifor secretary-treasurer Lana Payne says that members continue to hold the line.

The company excluded employees at the beginning of December, after they had voted overwhelmingly for a strike and made a notification.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020

The Canadian press

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We will send you a link to create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* back button *}

{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}

{* / forgotPasswordForm *}

{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* name *}

{* e-mail *}

{* Postal Code *}

{* sex *}

{* birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Loading newsletters

By clicking on Confirm account, I agree with the Rogers Media service conditions and privacy policy.

{* / legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* mergeAccounts *}

{* public_profileBlurb *}

Display Name:

{* public_displayName *}

{* public_name *}

{* public_gender *}

{* public_birthdate *}

{* public_emailAddress *}

{* public address *}

{* public_phoneNumber *}

Updating your profile data …

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

An error occurred while updating your data. Please contact us.

Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!

{* loginWidget *}

Or

Welcome back, !

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* mergePassword *}

{* back button *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

Confirm the information below before you sign up.

{* # registrationForm_radio_2 *}

{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_password *}

{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}

{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}

{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}

{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

By checking this box, I agree to Rogers Media’s terms of service and privacy policy.

{* back button *}

{* createAccountButton *}

{* / registrationForm_radio_2 *}

Check your e-mail for a link to reset your password.

We have sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We have not recognized that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resetPasswordForm *}

Password has been successfully updated.

{* newPasswordForm *}

{* new password *}

{* newpasswordConfirm *}

{* / newPasswordForm *}

Thank you for verifying your email address.

Sorry, we were unable to verify that email address. Enter your e-mail address below and we will send you another e-mail.

{* #resendVerificationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resendVerificationForm *}

You may have created a profile with another Rogers Media brand that can be used to log in to this site.

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* loginWidget *}